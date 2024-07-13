Zac Harding was sensational, while Noah Bradshaw and Josh Mathey starred

Wodonga co-coach Jarrod Twitt says he couldn't be prouder of his injury-ravaged team as it snapped a five-match losing streak in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The visitors kept Corowa-Rutherglen scoreless in the first quarter, posting an 8.10 (58) to 3.3 (21) win.
"Our boys have been brave for weeks now. It was good for them to get a reward and I'm really happy," Twitt suggested.
"The last five weeks I've been rapt with them."
It was the Bulldogs' first win since May 18.
The club had since lost three single-figure games, including a one-point thriller against North Albury.
Prior to the glut of injuries, which included inspirational co-coach Jack O'Sullivan (shoulder) and leading forward Noah Spiteri (knee), Wodonga was pushing for a top-three finish.
Now, it's outside the top five, albeit only on percentage.
The club had been searching for a ruckman, prior to the June 30 clearance cutoff, but Zac Harding was sensational.
Due to his Murray Bushrangers commitments, the teenager is unavailable for many games, but the junior representative team had the weekend off.
"Zac Harding was unbelievable and he landed one of the best goals for a big man from a set shot," Twitt praised.
"Josh Mathey and Noah Bradshaw were also fantastic, Noah is having a brilliant year."
Midfielder Bradshaw has now been named in the best in 11 of the 13 games, which is an incredible strike rate.
Mathey and Jett Cassidy kicked two goals apiece.
The home team was celebrating its 2003 premiership reunion after it was forced to delay the 20-year celebration, due to the club being forced to miss last year's competition because of a player exodus.
It also celebrated the Roos' games record-holder Kade Kuschert's 350th senior game, with defender Ryan Eyers continuing his outstanding form, while Darcy Hope and 150-gamer Joe Hansen were also prominent.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.