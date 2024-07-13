The Saints have been in the O and M for 74 years, then this happened

Myrtleford produced one of the greatest comebacks in its 74-year history in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Trailing by around six goals during the third term, the home team kicked the last seven majors to record a riveting 9.10 (64) to 7.15 (57) win over a shattered Lavington.
"At three-quarter time, we had just the one rotation left, but we spun the magnets and challenged the group, we spoke about grit and being defined by our effort and the players responded," Millar enthused.
"It's the best win in my time here as coach, outstanding for the club and I'm really proud."
Last year's wooden spooners in Millar's debut, the Saints looked likely challengers for the game's most unwanted title again after losing their first five games.
However, the club has bounced back in outstanding fashion, winning five of its last eight games.
Defender Lachie Hourigan hadn't kicked a goal this season prior to the round 13 clash, but turned match-winner as the game's only multiple goalkicker with a double.
But veteran Simon Curtis was the star.
"His ability to play forward, back and on-ball was extraordinary," Millar praised.
"Harry McKerral, in just his third game, was outstanding down back, while Zac Pethybridge has been one of our most consistent players and he stood up again. (Lavington's) Tim Oosterhoff is a good player, but Zac did a great job."
The Saints suffered a handful of injuries, including forward Levi Young, who was forced from the ground after only eight minutes with an ankle complaint.
The win was even more meritorious given classy teenager Ashton McPherson (family commitments), Tom Cappellari (VFL) and Alex Jacobs (injury) were unavailable.
The Panthers were also missing one of their best Billy Glanvill (foot) but, even allowing for that, they will be stunned how they let the game slip.
Myrtleford wasn't in the match until the third-quarter surge.
The Panthers didn't lose any ground to the fifth-placed team - they still trail by two games - but the loss effectively means only six teams are realistically in the running for a top five finish.
It was bitterly disappointing the visitors couldn't hold on to celebrate milestone matches for popular stalwarts Chris Annett (150 senior games) and Tim Hanna (100), with forward-ruckman Jack Driscoll, defender Jesse Hart and on-baller Ben Ashley-Cooper in fine form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.