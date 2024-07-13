Albury is getting the band back together and it's playing a familiar tune

Albury is suddenly eyeing a top-three finish after blasting second-placed Wangaratta Rovers by 36 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The home team had twice as many scoring shots, but inaccuracy cost a bigger victory in the 13.19 (97) to 9.7 (61) win.
"We've been struggling for a four-quarter performance, but we did that (apart from the inaccuracy)," Tigers' co-coach Shaun Daly offered.
"Rovers are known for their pressure and we tried to match that, it was our best game for pressure acts."
Mat Walker continued his mid-season resurgence with three goals, VFL-listed player Jacob Conlan played his second successive game at O and M level and also bagged a treble, while recruit Jackson Kelly has found his best form, nailing three majors.
"Absolutely, 'Jacko' took a while to get going in a new club, but the past few weeks have been really pleasing for us," Daly offered.
"He started the year at half-back, but he can play anywhere, mid, wing, forward, he's one of those players."
And while Kelly has recently returned to his best, giant ruck Isaac Muller is a Morris Medal contender.
"We know he's going to win a lot of hit-outs, but around the ground he's taking a lot of contested marks," Daly explained.
When Albury was beaten by Wangaratta on June 1, it fell out of the top five for the first time since round 18, 2008.
However, the Tigers have now won four straight since a shock loss to Myrtleford and sit just a win behind third-placed North Albury.
The pair meets at Bunton Park on Saturday.
Albury had Jacob and Lucas Conlan, along with defender Hamish Gilmore, together for one of the few times since last season, and the cub will only get stronger over the coming weeks with a handful set to return, including Brayden O'Hara (calf) and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy (fractured wrist).
Jake Page, Fletcher Carroll and youngster Ty Quade joined Muller and Kelly in the best.
Alex Marklew kicked three goals for the visitors, with Kieran Parnell, Jace McQuade and Lochie O'Brien in the best.
