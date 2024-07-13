The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Albury is getting the band back together and it's playing a familiar tune

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 14 2024 - 9:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury's Isaac Muller (centre) dominated the ruck against Wangaratta Rovers' Shane Gaston. Picture by Mark Jesser
Albury's Isaac Muller (centre) dominated the ruck against Wangaratta Rovers' Shane Gaston. Picture by Mark Jesser

Albury is suddenly eyeing a top-three finish after blasting second-placed Wangaratta Rovers by 36 points in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.