Don't throw out your cat's poo! Send it to CSU for research project instead

Researchers at Charles Sturt University are calling on all cat owners to complete a survey - and hand over their pet's poo - to see if different diets have any effect on their furry friend's health.
The study aims to identify any parasites in the faeces of cats, with the survey results to be used to support findings from vet records that document gastrointestinal diseases in animals who had raw meat in their diets.
CSU Bachelor of Animal Science (Honours) student Natalie Jefferson is conducting the confidential survey as part of her first-ever research project and is excited to see her idea progress to the data collection stage.
"I've just developed a passion over the years for the diets of cats, especially since we've been uncovering more research about the role of diets in humans regarding diseases," Ms Jefferson said.
"Just trying to provide a bit more knowledge so people are a bit more informed about their decision regarding what they feed their pets."
Ms Jefferson said the topic of how different diets can impact cat health hasn't had much investigation across the globe, with the fourth-year honours student open to seeing whatever results she gets.
"It's pretty unexplored territory at the moment really, at least from an animal science perspective," she said.
"I'm not entirely sure what the vet sciences perspective on that issue would be, but the topic hasn't really been talked too much about."
Ms Jefferson hopes to get 1000 responses from cat owners in the survey, which asks respondents where they live, their cat's age, what they're feeding their pets and if they let them outside or not.
She's also looking to collect 60 faecal samples from cat owners as part of the research, 30 samples from cats on commercial diets - like packaged wet and cooked foods and dry kibble - and 30 samples of cats that are given raw meat entirely, or as part of their diet.
Professor in Veterinary Parasitology at CSU, Shokoofeh Shamsi, was thrilled to see the research happening at the university, having helped design and oversee the project while providing scientific and technical advice.
"Our diets change over time because of the (health) information that becomes available, the same thing happens to animals we love," Professor Shamsi said.
"The way people feed their cats and choose dietary material for them changes over time and that's why we want to do this study."
Professor Shamsi will help analyse the data when they have the results, alongside Ms Jefferson, and hoped to receive data from all kinds of cats and cat owners.
"In all animals, including in humans, faecal samples are a great indication of a lot of aspects of our health, from stress to some diseases," she said.
"It's going to be a very broad range of results and data, and making sure that we remove any bias and making sure we analyse them properly, it is going to be time consuming, but also very exciting."
Cat owners will have until August 9 to complete the confidential survey. It can be completed online at research.net/r/rawcatfood
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.