It came down to final seconds, it might be the difference for double chance

Yarrawonga is closing in on a top-three finish after a pulsating one-goal win over second-placed Wangaratta in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday.
The Pigeons won a high-standard thriller 40-39.
"They got the better of us last time, so we made it tough for them all over the court with so much pressure, so we're rapt to get away with a close win," defender Kylie Leslie said.
The visitors' Kaleisha Pell was outstanding with 29 goals from 38 attempts, while Madeleine Allan chipped in with eight.
"Kaleisha is really gaining confidence and is doing an excellent job, for such a young kid, while Emily Laracy came on halfway through the third quarter and provided some height and grabbed a few crucial turnovers in the last quarter," Leslie added.
The Pies' Amanda Umanski scored a match-high 31 goals, with goal keeper Katie Dean, goal defence Hannah Grady and wing defence Leah Jenvey in superb form.
It was the club's second loss.
The Pigeons share a nine-four win-loss record with Corowa-Rutherglen, with the latter holding a slight percentage lead.
The pair meets in round 14 on Saturday, and the winner will have the upper hand for a double-chance finish.
The Roos had lost their past two games but registered a 48-20 win over Wodonga.
The home team's Zoe McLeish nabbed 38 goals, while Lily McKimmie landed 12 for the visitors.
Sixth-placed Myrtleford cut the margin to fifth-placed North Albury to two wins with five rounds left.
Daisy O'Kane was electric with 47 goals in the 54-46 home win over Lavington.
O'Kane joined Madeline Martin in the best.
Olivia Sanson scored 28 goals for the visitors as Kate Mastronardi and Monika Dimovski featured.
Albury moved off the bottom with a 54-34 win over Wangaratta Rovers.
The Tigers' Skye Hillier claimed 28 goals, joining Heidi Fisher and Justine Willis in the best.
The visitors' Sami Kreltszheim hit a match-high 30 goals with Holly McCarthy, Mikaela Trethowan and Ebony Norris prominent.
And Wodonga Raiders' Taylor Donelan was terrific with 42 goals in the 61-42 win over North Albury.
The Hoppers' Lily Kelly replied with 31 goals.
The ladder, after round 13, is: Wodonga Raiders (12-1) 48 points, Wangaratta 44, Corowa-Rutherglen 36 (123.72%), Yarrawonga 36 (121.21%), North Albury 32; Myrtleford 24, Wodonga 16, Wangaratta Rovers 8, Albury 8, Lavington 8.
