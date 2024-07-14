The Border Mail
It came down to final seconds, it might be the difference for double chance

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
July 14 2024 - 10:34am
Wangaratta Rovers' Holly McCarthy (left) and Albury's Justine Willis battle for possession on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yarrawonga is closing in on a top-three finish after a pulsating one-goal win over second-placed Wangaratta in Ovens and Murray netball on Saturday.

