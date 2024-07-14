Big news out of the Ovens and Murray Football League involving big names

Two of the Ovens and Murray Football League's biggest names will step down after the season.
The Border Mail broke the story on Friday night of Yarrawonga premiership coach Steve Johnson's decision to end his two-year stint, while Wangaratta premiership captain Michael Newton told the players after the 31-point loss to Yarrawonga on Saturday.
"I'm coaching Whorouly in the Ovens and King, so I just wanted to put it to rest," he said in the dressing room.
"It's a tough call to make, but the body's just not there any more.
"I'm 38 next year, so I'll go out there and enjoy playing, I've got family out there, so it's going back to where it started."
Newton was drafted at No. 43 by Melbourne in the 2004 AFL Draft.
He played 28 games over a seven-year stint, claiming the 2007 Mark of the Year with a towering climb on team-mate David Neitz's head.
The man dubbed 'Juice', after American pop and country singer Juice Newton, then spent time at Norwood in the SANFL, winning a premiership.
He returned to the North East in 2016, joining Wangaratta.
Newton has played 108 games with the Pies, kicking 395 goals at an average of 3.66.
He captained the club to the 2017 premiership against Albury, winning the Did Simpson Medal with eight goals.
Although injuries have restricted him at times, Newton remains one of the sweetest shots for goals in the modern era, claiming the Doug Strang Medal in 2018, with his biggest individual season-high of 81, and 2021.
"He's the heart and soul, I love him as a bloke and as a mate," coach Ben Reid offered.
"You can see today (Saturday), the amount of effort he puts into the game.
"His repeat efforts were there all day and it's a great lesson for any young bloke."
Meanwhile, Johnson told the players at training on Thursday night.
"At this time of the year, clubs are looking to get their plans in place for the following season, and right at the moment, I can't give a commitment to next year," he suggested.
"We're considering a move down south and while that's not confirmed just yet, I've allowed the club time to look for a replacement.
"With media commitments in Melbourne (he works for Triple M radio), I'm driving a lot of the time, so it will be Yarrawonga on Tuesdays and Thursdays, then wherever we play on the Saturday and Melbourne on Sunday, so if we're able to move a little closer to Melbourne, it's certainly easier on the work-life balance."
The three-time Geelong premiership player and three-time All-Australian joined the Pigeons in a stunning coup after spending three years as an assistant coach with Greater Western Sydney.
He guided the Pigeons to an enthralling four-point win over Albury in the grand final and stressed he is solely focused on trying to lead the club to a second successive premiership for only the second time in its history.
