Big news out of the Ovens and Murray Football League involving big names

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 14 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 11:36am
Former Wangaratta captain Michael Newton will leave the club at the end of the season.
Yarrawonga coach Steve Johnson coached the club to last year's flag.
Two of the Ovens and Murray Football League's biggest names will step down after the season.

Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

