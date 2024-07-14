Yarrawonga has set the benchmark for physicality in the O and M

Yarrawonga has put the rest of the Ovens and Murray Football League on notice after the season's most physical performance in a convincing 31-point win over fellow grand final fancies Wangaratta on Saturday.
The Pigeons have now won 23 of their past 24 matches, including last year's grand final, so they're clearly the league's best team.
But clubs must now match their aggression after the 13.13 (91) to 9.6 (60) away win.
"We've probably got a bit of an introverted group; some guys are coming out of their shells. It's about being ruthless, and you've got to be physical,' Yarrawonga forward Leigh Williams offered.
The Pigeons announced their hard edge when rugged on-baller Harry Wheeler produced a crunching tackle on Pies' lightweight Charlie Ross at the 14-minute mark of the first quarter, which stunned the youngster momentarily.
The home team's Will O'Keefe injured a shoulder minutes later, while former AFL player Dan Howe and Pies' ruckman Chris Knowles were involved in a collision early in the second term.
The Pigeons produced the classic combination of force and finesse, which will be extremely difficult to topple.
"That might be the best we've played in my time here," delighted coach Steve Johnson said.
"They were a bit depleted, but so were we, the way we were able to take away some of their strengths and present, with some of our best football in terms of our ability to win the ball around the contest and put pressure on the opposition outstanding.
"I thought every time they had the ball in their hands, they were under pressure."
Pies' coach Ben Reid admits his team was overpowered.
"We didn't match them around the footy. Credit to them; they were tougher and harder, and you never like to say that; they gave us a lesson on playing hard, tough footy, and that's where the game was won," he revealed.
"Against some of our kids, they certainly threw their weight around and it was a great learning curve for some of our young kids to come up against the best team in country footy."
Nothing hurts a football team more than being 'bullied' and Wangaratta will be desperate for another crack in finals, although its first goal is to seal a top-five finish.
The minor premiership is realistically decided with the Pigeons having a two-game break on Wangaratta Rovers, who lost to Albury.
Wangaratta is fifth, on percentage, from Wodonga.
Interestingly in the first 45 seconds, Yarrawonga lacked physicality as Jessie Smith took an uncontested mark and rammed home a terrific shot from 45m near the boundary.
Pigeons' captain Leigh Masters gave an early indication of his standout performance with two intercept marks, while the Pies' Cam Barrett produced a goal-saving tackle on an unsuspecting Matt Casey as he charged towards goal.
The visitors had an 11-point lead midway through the first term, but Wangaratta kicked four in five minutes, including a belter from Smith where he read the bounce of the ball superbly and raced around his opponent to nail a shot from 45m to take a five-point lead to quarter-time.
Wangaratta's midfield curse continued when former AFL player Pat Naish injured his hamstring when kicking a ball after only two minutes of the second stanza and was forced off.
Yarrawonga's Jess Koopman kicked two goals in two minutes, but a Callum Moore goal on the siren cut the deficit to three points at half-time.
It was the Pies' last goal until the seven-minute mark of the final quarter and, by that time, the match was over.
Masters was best on the ground, and he is the best defender the league has seen in the past 25 years.
Logan Morey was also outstanding, playing on the wing, but he has the power to clear the ball in defence and then the pace and left-foot skills to set up attacking raids, while Koopman was excellent with an equal match-high three goals.
Moore also kicked three, but he was most effective when moved into the ruck in the third quarter, smashing the ball forward and gaining territory.
Liam McVeigh was one player willing to take on Yarrawonga's physicality and it will be intriguing to see how opposition clubs respond to the Pigeons' power in the final five rounds, particularly top-three contenders Albury, North Albury and Wangaratta Rovers in the final three weeks.
