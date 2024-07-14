The Border Mail
Yarrawonga has set the benchmark for physicality in the O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 14 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 12:43pm
Yarrawonga captain Leigh Masters took a spectacular mark in the final quarter against Wangaratta on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
Yarrawonga captain Leigh Masters took a spectacular mark in the final quarter against Wangaratta on Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser

Yarrawonga has put the rest of the Ovens and Murray Football League on notice after the season's most physical performance in a convincing 31-point win over fellow grand final fancies Wangaratta on Saturday.

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

