Border MP condemns attack on Trump

News of the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump captured the attention of the world.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley joined a host of Australian political leaders, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, in condemning the attacks at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 14.
Ms Ley said, "Whatever your political fight, whatever your political contest, political violence is never the answer" when she addressed the media from Albury on Sunday, hours after the shooting attack.
A fundraiser has been started to bring home UK father Royce Mallet after his alleged murder in Albury on Monday, July 8.
Blair Thomson has revealed Mr Mallett's partner Caitlin O'Keefe aims to raise around $40,000 to get his body back to England.
Meanwhile, two big names from Ovens and Murray powerhouses Yarrawonga and Wangaratta have announced their departures from the competition at season's end.
Andrew Moir has the details on the movements.
Beau Greenway, The Border Mail, journalist
