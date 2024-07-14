Motorhome gutted by flames on the Hume Freeway

A motorhome has been gutted by fire on the Hume Freeway.
Firefighters were called to the burning vehicle at Barnawartha North about 10am on Saturday, July 13.
The vehicle was well alight when crews arrived at the scene and was gutted along with its contents.
Two gas bottles and a fuel container were removed from the recreational vehicle.
The incident caused some delays on the highway.
There have also been at least four fires involving caravans on the Border this year.
A caravan at the rear of an Eastern Circuit home in East Albury was gutted by flames on June 30, 20 days after a caravan and shed were burnt at a Cadell Street property.
A newly purchased caravan was destroyed in an East Albury car park fire on May 6, and a caravan at a Church Street home in Wodonga was badly damaged on January 23.
