Man avoids jail after Elgins fight in which unconscious victim kicked in head

A pub patron involved in a fight in which his friends allegedly severely bashed a man into unconsciousness before kicking him in the head has avoided going back to jail.
Tyrone Mallory, 27, wasn't the main offender in the incident at the Elgins Hotel car park on October 1, 2022.
Mallory fought the main victim's friend, while his mates Jake Sedgwick and Damien Gannon allegedly punched and kicked the main victim.
That man suffered extensive injuries including a fractured eye socket, broken nose, fractured ribs, and damage to his tibia.
He needed screws to be inserted into his body during surgery.
Wodonga police prosecutor Liam Murdock said despite Mallory playing a lesser role, jail time was appropriate.
Mallory has previously been imprisoned for six months after bashing a friend, causing the man serious injury.
He has a history of violence.
Leading Senior Constable Murdock said Mallory had been released from jail and was well engaged in the community for several years, "then took it upon himself to get involved in an affray where the outcome was absolutely horrific".
Magistrate Megan Casey agreed it was a serious incident.
"I don't for one minute think that people wouldn't be rightly terrified by what was going on," she said.
"It's certainly a very serious matter of unprovoked, unlawful and incredibly violent fighting."
Lawyer Marcel White said Mallory's involvement was minimal compared to the other two men as he argued against a jail term.
"He's at the outskirts, he's at the margins," he said.
Mr White said Mallory had fought the main victim's friend, and that man wasn't injured.
Mallory punched his own mate during the fight as he was "horrified" by that man's actions, Mr White said.
Magistrate Megan Casey did not impose a jail term and instead ordered Mallory perform 250 hours of unpaid community work over 18 months.
