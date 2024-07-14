The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Shocking and shameless': Border MP calls for unity after Trump 'assassination attempt'

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
Updated July 14 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farrer MP Sussan Ley has condemned the attack on former US president Donald Trump at a press conference in Albury on Sunday, July 14. Picture by Layton Holley
Farrer MP Sussan Ley has condemned the attack on former US president Donald Trump at a press conference in Albury on Sunday, July 14. Picture by Layton Holley

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has condemned the "attempted assassination" of former US president Donald Trump as "shocking and shameless," saying, "whatever your political contest, political violence is never the answer."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.