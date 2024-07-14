A different approach: $4.3 million boost for service to fight homelessness

Junction Support Services will receive $4.3 million across five years to employ a "different" approach to breaking the cycle of homelessness on the Border.
Victorian Housing Minister Harriet Shing announced that Junction was one of five service providers chosen to deliver Homes First, a new model designed to support hundreds of Victorians out of homelessness and into their own homes.
As well as accommodation, those in the program would receive intensive support to ensure they receive the wrap-around assistance they need to thrive. This may include mental health, drug and alcohol, and financial counselling, as well as family violence support.
Junction Support Services chief executive Megan Hanley welcomed the announcement.
"This model is a little bit different," she said.
"A lot of funded programs currently are quite short-term, and the aim is that you support people until they get a house, which is fabulous.
"However, then you're expected to close that support period and then go and help someone else who is seeking a house, whereas this model is you help them work to get to that house, but then you have a couple of years to keep working with them, to support them regarding the factors that led to them experiencing homelessness in the first place."
Ms Hanley said the program should help reduce the "unprecedented demand" for homelessness services on the Border.
"Our community has been facing significant challenges, especially with the rising cost of living. This has a profound impact on our entire community," she said.
"We've seen that homelessness is on the rise, and we've seen that more and more people are doing it tough.
"This support is significant as it allows us to ensure people are afforded the basic human right of a home, and then supported to address the key drivers of homelessness.
"It's not going to support every person who's experiencing homelessness in Albury Wodonga or in Ovens and Murray, but this is a step forward, and it's a step forward with an innovative model."
Ms Shing said the new model would lead to better outcomes "across the board".
"Finding people a safe and secure place to call home is one part of breaking the cycle of homelessness, the other is making sure they have the wraparound supports they need to thrive," she said.
"Homes First is evidence-based and will provide practical, on-the-ground support to hundreds of Victorians right across the state.
"This is an opportunity to break the cycle of homelessness - because we know that having secure, stable housing with wraparound supports leads to better outcomes across the board."
