Man on parole for knife offence caught with machete in car

A man found with a machete in a car was on parole for having custody of a knife in a public place, Albury court has heard.
Jake Pascoe-Sullivan was taken into custody after Albury officers caught him with the weapon on a Monday afternoon, July 8.
Pascoe-Sullivan, who was a rear passenger, tried to hide the machete in the vehicle during the incident about seven weeks ago.
"He's on parole for custody of a knife in a public place," magistrate Sally McLaughlin noted.
"Specific and general deterrence looms large."
The court heard Pascoe-Sullivan only had "momentary" possession of the weapon.
Ms McLaughlin said the offence required a jail term.
He will be sentenced on October 4 and remains in custody.
Pascoe-Sullivan has other matters listed in court on that date.
