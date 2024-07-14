Wodonga man admits to child porn charges after joint investigation

A Wodonga man has admitted to child porn offences following a joint investigation by state and federal police.
The 52-year-old was charged with five offences and has admitted in the Wodonga Magistrates Court to two counts of possessing child abuse material.
The offences occurred between January 2022 and November 2023.
Three other related charges were withdrawn.
Officers from the Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team, which involves Victorian officers and those from the Australian Federal Police, investigated the matter.
The 52-year-old man will face the Wodonga County Court in August.
