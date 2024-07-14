Ice addict grandfather stole his neighbour's building supplies to fix mum's house

A repeat offender grandfather who stole items from a Wodonga building site a few doors down from his house has told a court he wants to change.
Trevor Spurr was filmed going into a Williams Street property on March 1.
He entered a garden shed and stole building supplies, including gates, fencing, a fire pit and a hay bale.
Police were notified and searched the area.
Spurr, who lives at his mother's home on the same street, about a five minute walk from the victim's home, had done a poor job of hiding his loot.
The hay bale and fire pit were found at the front of the house, and he told police the other property was out the back.
Spurr said he'd wanted to fix up his mum's house.
Lawyer Chirag Patel told the Wodonga Magistrates Court the 49-year-old had an ice and speed habit.
He started smoking marijuana at age 14 then moved to hard drugs.
The court heard he had relapsed before the offending.
"I do wanna change," he told magistrate Ian Watkins.
"I miss me family.
"I miss me grandkids.
"I miss me wife.
"I do wanna get clean, I'm just tired of it.
"I'm sorry about reoffending, I really am, I'm just trying to find the way in the darkness, that's all."
Spurr was remanded in custody at Fulham jail and will return to court on August 6.
