Tow trucks used to move 55kg of drugs in secret car compartments across border

Police have made three arrests after secret compartments were allegedly used to transport 55 kilograms of drugs in vehicles on the back of tow trucks between Sydney and Melbourne.
Federal police seized 22 kilograms of cocaine, three kilograms of ecstasy, a kilogram of ice, cash, and two loaded guns during home and car searches in June.
A vehicle in Wagga was searched on June 25, along with homes in the Melbourne suburbs of Deer Park, Niddrie and Maribyrnong.
It's alleged three men were key members of an organised crime syndicate that concealed drugs within a fleet of vehicles.
Those vehicles were transported on tray trucks from Sydney to Melbourne this year.
Hidden compartments were allegedly built into Toyota Camry sedans to move the drugs and more than $1 million in cash.
Similar techniques, involving vehicles on the back of tow trucks, have been detected by Wodonga officers in past cases.
Victorian officers searched the flooring of a van at Airport West on May 16 and allegedly found 30 kilograms of drugs and more than $1 million in cash.
"All three men have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to reappear in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 29 October, 2024," an Australian Federal Police spokesman said.
"They are each facing a maximum penalty of life imprisonment."
AFP Detective Superintendent Simone Butcher said the seized drugs had an estimated street value of $11 million.
"Organised criminal syndicates will continue to evolve and devise creative new concealment methods to avoid detection from law enforcement," she said.
"Our message to criminals is clear: your efforts will fail and the AFP is always one step ahead of your plans.
"I would like to thank the AFP officers involved in the investigation and highlight their relentless efforts to disrupt criminal syndicates causing Australians immense harm through the vile drug trade.
"This seizure demonstrates the importance of collaboration between the AFP and Victoria Police, working tirelessly together to disrupt attempts by organised crime groups to import and traffic large quantities of illicit drugs into Australia.
"The AFP would also like to alert members of the public about purpose-built compartments in vehicles used to hide illicit commodities and encourage people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au, to report suspicious activity anonymously."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.