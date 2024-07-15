Rachael Guy and Bella Heagney scored doubles in United's thumping win

United hammered Magpies 5-1 in Hockey Albury Wodonga division one women's on Sunday.
The round was played in icy conditions with a cold breeze and a sudden sprinkling of rain turning the dry field into a hybrid.
United dominated with Rachael Guy and Bella Heagney scoring two goals apiece, while Dakota Connell landed the other.
Magpies' Makayla McMillan grabbed her team's only goal.
Falcons defeated Wodonga 2-0.
Falcons outplayed Wodonga at every turn with their skill, speed and positioning superior.
And Norths belted Wombats 6-1.
Norths' experience was too much, although the youthful Wombats kept it scoreless to quarter-time.
However, Norths ran away as Wai Hohepa and Ange McDonald scored doubles, while Brooke Palmer and Emma Thorneycroft nabbed one apiece.
Alice Eggleton replied for Wombats.
In division one men, Wodonga beat Falcons 3-2.
The teams were undermanned, but the pair still produced a fantastic game.
Falcons' Logan Russell opened the scoring, but Wodonga's Seth Albon snared one to level the scores.
It remained that way until an intercept resulted in Falcons' Brendan Washington finding the net.
With the game drawing to an end, a successful penalty corner for Wodonga's Seth Leach again tied the match up.
New Wodonga player Tyler Green soon followed up with a third goal in a thrilling game.
Wombats pipped Norths 1-0.
Norths and Wombats scrapped it out in a close game that could have gone either way.
A tap-in goal proved the only score of the tight match.
And United proved too strong for Magpies 4-0.
