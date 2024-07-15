The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Rachael Guy and Bella Heagney scored doubles in United's thumping win

By Narelle Hamilton
July 15 2024 - 10:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magpies celebrate Makayla McMillan's goal in the loss to United. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga
Magpies celebrate Makayla McMillan's goal in the loss to United. Picture by Hockey Albury Wodonga

United hammered Magpies 5-1 in Hockey Albury Wodonga division one women's on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.