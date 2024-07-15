Son of a sporting superstar, daughter of a basketball gun play the Bandits

Albury Wodonga Bandits' coach Matt Kowalczyk admits his team lost its way in a frustrating 99-86 loss to Sydney Comets in NBL1 men on Saturday night.
It was the home team's last regular season game, prior to returning to playoffs for the first time since 2015.
"Our emotions got the better of us at times; there was frustration with some of the decisions, shots not falling, things not going our way, and we didn't regroup the way we normally would," Kowalczyk admitted.
The Bandits trailed by three points at half-time, but the Comets won the second half 55-45 to cause an upset.
"We had to fight hard to get back into the game, which we did by half-time," Kowalczyk confirmed.
"Every time we went on a run or played some good basketball, they'd have an answer for it."
Lochlan Cummins top-scored for the Bandits with 19 points, Will Hockey had 17 and 12 rebounds, while Kevion Blaylock had 15 and 10 respectively.
Sydney's Obiri Kyei was dynamic with 32 points, while Anthony Mundine, the son of former NSW State of Origin player and professional boxer Anthony Mundine, posted seven points.
"He can play, he's quick and explosive," Kowalczyk said.
The Bandits will now face Bankstown in an elimination final at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night.
Meanwhile, the Bandits' women will host Newcastle at 5.30pm.
The team completed an outstanding regular season with a 90-67 win over Sydney Comets.
"There was a little bit riding on that for us, wanting to get that perfect 20-0 season," coach Sam McDonald suggested.
The match was effectively over at quarter-time after the Bandits' jumped to a 16-point break, restricting the visitors to only seven.
"We had a specific defensive focus to not allow Shyla Heal to have another 50-point game and the ladies executed that plan perfectly," McDonald revealed.
The daughter of former Australian basketball superstar Shane Heal, Shyla was coming off 51 and 52-point games.
"Nobody's scoring that many against us, she had six points to three-quarter time," McDonald said.
Heal finished with 19 points, but Bandits' Unique Thompson starred with 35 points and 13 rebounds.
And to add to the occasion, the US import had her mum Monica Betties in the crowd.
The Bandits will start strong favourites against Newcastle (16-4) with the winner moving through to the preliminary final.
"I think it's going to be a sellout pretty quickly here," Kowalczyk offered.
"The women are undefeated and we're in finals for the first time in almost a decade, so both having a home final is pretty cool."
