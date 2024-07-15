The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Funding to help attract new visitors to Henty's iconic agricultural event

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
July 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dusty and Leo Donoghue, from Temora, were among the young visitors who enjoyed last year's Henty Machinery Field Days. Picture James Wiltshire
Dusty and Leo Donoghue, from Temora, were among the young visitors who enjoyed last year's Henty Machinery Field Days. Picture James Wiltshire

A $20,000 funding boost from the NSW government will be used to attract new visitors to Henty's iconic field days this September.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.