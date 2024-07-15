Van stop near Albury finds 46 kilograms of marijuana, pair charged

Police have seized marijuana with an estimated street value of more than $400,000 during a vehicle stop on the Hume Highway.
Officers pulled over a northbound van at Mullengandra, about 10 kilometres from Table Top, about 10.30pm on Friday, July 12.
The driver was stopped for a random breath test and the vehicle was searched.
Police said they seized 99 bags containing almost 46 kilograms of marijuana.
Photographs released by police on Monday suggest the drugs were stored in cardboard boxes, which were wrapped in plastic.
They estimate the street value to be $445,500.
Two men aged 42 and 43 were charged at Albury station with commercial drug supply.
The faced Wagga court on Saturday, and were refused bail.
They are due to appear in Albury Local Court on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.