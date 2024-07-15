Tim Fischer's community legacy empowers locals to lead change from ground up

They are the awesome locals already "embedded" in the fabric of their communities.
But thanks to a legacy in honour of former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer, a special program can help enable, elevate and empower these people to lead change in their communities - from the ground up.
Now in its third successful year, the Fischer Community Leadership Program is once again open for applications.
The program, to be delivered in Walla and Urana from late August through to September, is open to anyone living in or with a connection to Federation and Greater Hume councils.
Culcairn's Abigal Kent said the program provided an incredible opportunity for anyone living in rural, regional or remote communities.
"It is tailored to our region, with specific emphasis on local community development, personal development in leadership and how to be an effective community leader," said Ms Kent, a program graduate.
"If you are on a committee or involved with a local group or would be interested in doing so in the future, make sure you take up the next opportunity that arises."
The program aims to equip participants with the skills needed to initiate and sustain community-led action.
It includes discussion forums with Q&A segments and interactive sessions led by skills specialists - delivered both in person and online.
Program facilitator Mary Hoodless said participants did not just learn about leadership in theory, but were provided the opportunity to test and practise it too.
Community members will discover their unique strengths and more about their personality types and leadership styles.
"This self-awareness is the cornerstone of growth, enabling participants to approach challenges with confidence and creativity," Mrs Hoodless said.
"We are thrilled to have adapted and evolved the program in response to the needs of community members, and that extends to the format and scheduling of the program.
"Many of our participants are already embedded within the foundations of their townships, and this includes sporting commitments."
The program will be offered in both locations over two consecutive Fridays, avoiding clashes with local sport, and "ensuring the program is accessible and can support broader participation".
Albury MP Justin Clancy believes such a program can empower individuals to lead change in their communities, setting off a ripple effect of positive outcomes.
"Community-led projects are integral, with past participants achieving notable successes like arranging the festive season haybale decorations in Corowa, and establishing the Corowa Park Run," Mr Clancy said.
"The program facilitates engagement with diverse leaders and fosters connections among like-minded community members.
"These efforts help cultivate resilient communities that can synthesise their shared experiences and purpose."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.