Joss cleaner claims vaccine mandate caused her mental health problems

A cleaner who says she suffered a psychological injury due to the vaccine mandate has taken legal action against Colin Joss and Co.
Joss employed Angela Williams when the pandemic struck.
There's no dispute she suffered a psychological injury during her employment with Joss Facility Management, with a deemed date of injury of August 12, 2021.
But Joss disputed her claim her depression was wholly or predominantly caused by unreasonable action taken by the company.
The company sent out a memo in August 2021 encouraging all staff to get vaccinated against Covid-19.
The 70-year-old cleaner, who started with the business in 2010, said she started to suffer from anxiety when she read the memo.
"I had fears because there was a strong family (history) of blood clots and cardiac conditions which could cause possible dangerous adverse effects" she said.
"I told this to members of staff, and they started to ostracise me, and I felt discriminated against.
"I started to suffer from loss of confidence and fears.
"I live in a small country town so the effects of being unemployed greatly aggravated the anxiety I was suffering."
Williams, who made $1661 per week, declared in a letter to the company in September 2021 "I am not a anti-vaxxer (sic), but I am waiting for the right vaccine to come available such as Novavax".
She was told she had to be fully vaccinated by November of that year and was warned her job would be at risk if she failed to do so.
Williams, who lives at The Rock, said she suffered stress, had to take time off, and staff visited her home to check on her.
The Personal Injury Commission NSW heard police were called amid concerns she had cut contact and wasn't answering calls or replying to messages.
Police attended her home and found she was physically OK, but was stressed and agitated.
She reported that she "hated Joss".
Williams, who hasn't worked for the business since October 2021, was issued with a doctor's certificate noting she had no work capacity.
Commission member Jacqueline Snell determined that the action taken by Joss was reasonable, and wasn't the primary cause of her psychological injury.
Ms Snell determined Williams had no capacity to work for 12 months from October 2021.
She said she was entitled to weekly benefits, with credit to Joss for the benefits already paid over that period.
Ms Snell said Williams was entitled to compensation for medical treatment worth $1288.
