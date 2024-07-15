The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Joss cleaner claims vaccine mandate caused her mental health problems

By Court Reporter
Updated July 15 2024 - 1:10pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joss employed Angela Williams when the pandemic struck. She claimed the company's actions caused her mental health issues. File photo
Joss employed Angela Williams when the pandemic struck. She claimed the company's actions caused her mental health issues. File photo

A cleaner who says she suffered a psychological injury due to the vaccine mandate has taken legal action against Colin Joss and Co.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.