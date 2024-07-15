Boomers FC call him 'Frankie' and he doesn't generally score too many goals

Inspirational goals from a defender and a long-time attacking star guided Boomers FC to a stunning 2-0 win over ladder leaders Myrtleford Savoy in Albury Wodonga Football Association's division one men on Sunday.
Pieter Noordewier sealed the upset with around 10 minutes left after Du Phan posted a rare goal.
"'Frankie' (Phan) made a great run from the right-back through the midfield and as a good defender does, ended up finishing off a team goal," team-mate Nick Brown explained.
"He found some space, it was a very good effort and certainly had the boys up and about."
Phan's goal, about 15 minutes into the second half, broke the deadlock and Noordewier added another.
"As Piet always does, he stands up in big moments, he loves those moments," Brown offered.
The win has cut Myrtleford's competition lead to only three points with five rounds left.
"They're obviously really hard to beat up there, it's a big home ground advantage, we've been around the mark with a few of those top teams, but haven't been able to win and had a lot of draws, so that was a great effort," Brown revealed.
Midfielder Andrew Grove was outstanding for the visitors, while Jordan Crawford was superb at centre-back.
Meanwhile, Albury United is within striking distance of the league title after an 8-0 romp against St Pats FC.
United is away to Myrtleford in the final round on August 18, which could decide the championship.
Elsewhere, Albury City's Etienne Gisubizo scored a goal in the 1-all draw with Wangaratta City, Twin City Wanderers defeated Albury Hotspurs 4-0, while Cobram Roar had the same scoreline against Melrose FC.
In women's division one, Myrtleford Savoy's Dot Michie and Olivia Fullwood scored in the 2-1 win over Boomers FC, where Claire Mahoney landed the visitors' goal.
Wodonga Diamonds' Tamzin Hilton claimed four goals in the 7-1 win over Wodonga Heart, Albury Hotspurs defeated Twin City Wanderers 7-0, while Wangaratta City's Bianca Mulqueen scored nine goals in the big win over Albury City.
