YOUR SAY: Ex-mayor attacking potential colleagues an 'interesting' approach

Another claim made in the article seems to imply that Albury Council's processing of development applications is very slow. The average processing time for a DA in Albury is 45 working days, which is up there with the best in NSW. Of course there are developments that take much longer and often it is because the initial application lacked details. When council requests more information from the applicant, the processing stops until that new information is received and assessed. Let's stop the rancorous debate which we see all too often in federal and state politics. Council is a group of locals and we have to work together for the benefit of our ratepayers.