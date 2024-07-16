YOUR SAY: Ex-mayor attacking potential colleagues an 'interesting' approach

Kevin Mack sure chose an interesting way to launch a comeback!
Insult the current councillors "yes they have a lot to learn" and insult the council executive who "have taken advantage of their naivety". If Kevin is successful he will have to work with some of these people he has so heavily criticised. One of his running mates Ms Butkowski said with regard to the health forum, "my biggest takeaway ... was the fact that not one Albury councillor attended the event". Wrong Ms Butkowski, I was there!
Another claim made in the article seems to imply that Albury Council's processing of development applications is very slow. The average processing time for a DA in Albury is 45 working days, which is up there with the best in NSW. Of course there are developments that take much longer and often it is because the initial application lacked details. When council requests more information from the applicant, the processing stops until that new information is received and assessed. Let's stop the rancorous debate which we see all too often in federal and state politics. Council is a group of locals and we have to work together for the benefit of our ratepayers.
I am not a knocker, as described by the Federation Council mayor at the June meeting, but when he says that council is doing extremely well, I wonder what planet is he on.
The saleyards and aquatic centre are classic examples of a "nothing to see here attitude" of council. The saleyards ran way over budget which was then partly blamed incorrectly by council staff on Essential Energy.
The mayor's much-praised Professor Drew recommended the Taj Mahal aquatic centre be put in private hands for operation and management but councillors decided to keep it under council management and the complex continues to bleed council's finances. The EPA cautioning the council in relation to the illegal dumping of sewage effluent into the Murray River was not a proud moment.
For the general manager to say if it wasn't for depreciation, we would have money in the bank, is like saying if we didn't have to pay the staff we could fix your road. The attempt to lower the base rate and force a higher rate increase burden on to a smaller cohort of ratepayers was a deliberate attempt to hide the true dire financial situation of Federation Council to the remaining ratepayers.
IPART's assessment of Federation Council's last SRV application was community engagement left a lot to be desired. Urana residents receive a mailed bi-monthly, high-quality informative newsletter of around 50 pages. What about Howlong, Mulwala, Savernake, Buraja, Balldale, Rennie and Corowa? Councillor Longley might be angry, but he should really be embarrassed at what I said.
