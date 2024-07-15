Climb, slide, jump and crawl to conquer 300 metres of inflatable fun

An inflatable obstacle course described as Australia's biggest is coming to Albury for the first time.
Tuff Nutterz will set up the family-friendly 300-metre inflatable park at The Scots School Albury on September 14 and 15 from 9am.
During those two days, the attraction will be part of the Scots School fair on Saturday, September 14, 3pm to 6pm, with tickets available online through Tuff Nutterz.
All ages are welcome to participate in the course, with parents of children under five years offered a special accompanying parent ticket.
"Our inflatables are carefully designed to challenge and test your skills as you navigate through a series of obstacles, including numerous climbing walls, slides, and other exciting features," Tuff Nutterz said.
"You'll need to climb, slide, jump, and crawl your way to the finish line, all while having a blast with your family and friends."
The Facebook post announcing the Albury event has received about 8000 interested responses, with more than 200 people listing themselves as going.
As well as the obstacle course, Tuff Nutterz offers other activities and attractions, such as a six-metre tall slide called Tuff Slide and occasional visits from "our friendly vegan dancing T-rex, Tuffy".
Tuff Nutterz events have been held in locations including Canberra, Brisbane and Sydney, with the course also due to appear in Newcastle and Bathurst in September.
