The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Happy birthday to Hendrix: Border therapy dog making a huge impact

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 15 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
headspace Albury Wodonga Nicola Hutton with therapy dog Hendrix who celebrated his fourth birthday on Monday, July 15. Picture by James Wiltshire
headspace Albury Wodonga Nicola Hutton with therapy dog Hendrix who celebrated his fourth birthday on Monday, July 15. Picture by James Wiltshire

When you see Hendrix, you can't help but smile.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.