Happy birthday to Hendrix: Border therapy dog making a huge impact

When you see Hendrix, you can't help but smile.
The Irish wolfhound has become an integral part of youth mental health agency headspace Albury Wodonga as a therapy dog and celebrated his fourth birthday on Monday, July 15.
Heni, as he is known, has been vital in engaging young people and their families in mental health support and raising awareness of the services provided by headspace on the Border.
"We've seen a significant increase in attendance rates of appointments with Heni, and better engagement in those appointments," Heni's owner and senior clinician at headspace Albury Wodonga Nicola Hutton said.
"Young people report feeling more connected to the service and increased feelings of safety during counselling. Heni supports young people one-on-one in counselling and attends community events.
"He also gives great cuddles to the headspace staff when they need it."
Ms Hutton said reduced heart rate and lower stress levels were among the physical and emotional benefits of patting a dog.
"All of these things contribute to the positive impact that animals can have in a mental health setting," she said.
"It would be a quieter, sadder place without Hendrix. Heni brings so much joy, not just to the clients he works with but also to his colleagues and the community.
"Not a day goes by that Heni isn't approached on the street, whether by a community member, a past client, or a fan."
The birthday celebration also gave headspace Albury Wodonga the chance to thank the community for its recent donations when Heni required emergency treatment.
Heni suffered a severe tick bite during a family Christmas holiday in December 2023 and spent more than two weeks in hospital. However, more than $20,000 was raised to ensure his recovery.
He made a full recovery and returned home in early January.
"Without the community rallying behind Heni to raise the money to cover his vet bill, Heni likely wouldn't be with us," Ms Hutton said.
"The community saved him, and we are incredibly appreciative of that."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.