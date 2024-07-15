A broken snoz to hold back one of the league's best until after the bye

Yarrawonga ace Willie Wheeler won't return until after the club's bye following surgery for a broken nose.
Wheeler had the operation last Wednesday and was wearing a bandage while watching the Pigeons' superb 31-point win over Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
"I copped a whack against Lavi (on June 29) and broke it," he offered.
"I'm no nose expert, but apparently the septum was out of whack with my breathing, they (medical staff) said to get it done within the first two weeks to make it easier for my breathing."
Meanwhile, fellow gun Nick Fothergill also missed the match.
"I nicked my 'hammie' (against Myrtleford last week); it's nothing too serious; it was a precautionary approach," he said.
The classy forward had already missed almost two months with a broken collarbone.
"It's getting there, took a few weeks to gain that confidence back in it," he suggested.
The premiers also have fellow automatic selections in Did Simpson medallist Michael Gibbons and interleague defender Ryan Bruce to return.
Meanwhile, Yarrawonga's grand final opponents Albury is also hoping to have a handful of players back after the bye.
"Brayden O'Hara did a calf and he was close, potentially after the bye, while Kolby Heiner-Hennessy has a fracture in the wrist, so he'll be a few more weeks," Albury co-coach Shaun Daly suggested.
The Tigers handed Wangaratta Rovers only their third loss with an impressive 36-point home win.
Ruckman Isaac Muller starred, posting 24 touches, including 21 contested possessions, 53 hit-outs and a match-high 10 marks for a whopping 209 Champion Data Ranking Points.
Team-mate Fletcher Carroll was next on 138 after his 31 disposals and nine score involvements.
Round 14 will be held on Saturday, with the Hall of Fame Showdown between near neighbours North Albury and Lavington as a standalone match on July 27.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.