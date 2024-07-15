'It's about bloody time': MP glad to see work start on freeway barriers

Work has started on safety barriers on Wodonga's Melrose Drive bridge across the Hume Freeway almost six years after the death of a Border woman at the overpass.
Carolyn Wright took her own life in August 2018, which prompted a call from her husband of 23 years, Ken, to install safety barriers to prevent another tragedy.
The Victorian government committed funds to the project in 2022, but it had been at a standstill for a further two years.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, who has advocated for the works since 2019, was pleased to see it finally start.
"It's about bloody time," he said.
"It's been a very long six years for Ken Wright and his family.
"I first raised this issue in the Parliament on May 1, 2019, we had funding promised in 2020, dealt with three separate ministers and watched the cost double to almost a million dollars. Now, finally, it's happening.
"The tragic circumstances around Carolyn's death are public, but I also know of many other attempts from that very same bridge.
"If just one life is saved from this barrier it will have all been worth it."
Liberal Upper House MP Wendy Lovell put a question on notice to Roads Minister Melissa Horne in February calling for an update and said Mr Wright "deserves more than vague estimates".
