'We're not sustainable': councils seek control of rates and more funding

Improved road funding and the abolishment of the state government's rate peg system were the two main concerns raised at a hearing about the financial viability of local governments.
An upper house committee examining the ability of local governments to fund infrastructure and services held a session in Albury on Monday, July 15.
All southern Riverina councils gave testimony at the hearing.
Albury mayor Kylie King called for the state government's rate pegging system to be abolished.
She argued that local councils should be able to set their rates after consultation with the community.
"It's that eternal balancing act: keeping rates as low as possible while also delivering on the services and the infrastructure that our communities expect and also deserve," she said.
"We cannot do this with a rate peg system that doesn't take into account the aspirations of our community and appears to be incapable of sustainably supporting the delivery of regional services and infrastructure in a dynamic and rapidly changing economic landscape.
"Councils are democratically elected. We don't need to be held accountable by the NSW government."
Tracey Squire, acting chief executive of Albury Council, added that the rate peg is limited in its purpose and adds to regional councils' financial sustainability challenges.
"It doesn't take into account demand for changes in service levels, and at the moment, we're relying on a special variation process to fund changes in service provision rather than establishing a sustainable rate methodology from the outset," she said.
"As we've seen over the last twelve months, the current approach is not working for regional cities and rural councils."
Ms Squire was asked what an increase in rates might mean for housing affordability in Albury, particularly for renters, should the rate peg be removed.
"Landlords will pass on those costs to renters, and as long as their expenditure is going up, then rent will continue to rise," she said.
"But ... if the community has services and infrastructure that it requires to make sure that the community is livable, that it's safe, that it's meeting community needs, that it's a cohesive community and that it's vibrant and dynamic, then ultimately there is a cost to be borne by everybody in the community."
Federation Council mayor Pat Bourke agreed that the rate pegging system should be removed and the government should commit to funding "at least 60 per cent" of major capital works such as water and sewerage.
Cr Bourke also argued road funding should be based on the size of a council's road network.
However, he added that an area's GDP should also be considered.
"In wet years ... you need more farming in those particular times," he said. "Whatever's produced there equates to the condition of the road, the quality of the road.
"So there's money going back into that area that is producing for the state or Australia.
"I do take your point on road length, but there are a lot of road lengths where the country's not as fertile or self-producing. So I think there are other factors that would come into play there."
Acting Greater Hume mayor Annette Schilg said the council doesn't have enough money to fund vital services.
For example, the council spent $100,000 this year on maintaining local Rural Fire Service equipment.
"The emergency (services) levy, that's just been very unfair ... we are expected to take the brunt of the costs," she said.
"Where do we find that extra money? It is harder to maintain services that people expect, and we don't have the rate base like the bigger places."
Greater Hume general manager Evelyn Arnold said state government grants have become more competitive.
"If you're looking at it from a business point of view, we're not sustainable," she said. "The state really has to fund us; otherwise, those services will stop.
"We're now really much in what I would term a Hunger Games scenario, where we're forced to cannibalise each other to try and prove that Greater Human ratepayers are more disadvantaged or more needy ... than my other colleagues and neighbours, which is not the fact, not the truth.
"If the state is focused on trying to make this work, the whole model of how we're funded simply has to be reviewed."
