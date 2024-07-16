The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two lies told to cops at Yarrawonga crash scene to avoid being locked up

By Court Reporter
July 16 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaleb Christie told police he was driving, not his partner Laetitia Browne, pictured, so that she wouldn't get in trouble. Picture supplied
Kaleb Christie told police he was driving, not his partner Laetitia Browne, pictured, so that she wouldn't get in trouble. Picture supplied

A man who gave a false name to police after a car crash, and wrongly claimed he was driving, says he didn't want to spend the night locked up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.