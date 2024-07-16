Two lies told to cops at Yarrawonga crash scene to avoid being locked up

A man who gave a false name to police after a car crash, and wrongly claimed he was driving, says he didn't want to spend the night locked up.
Police were called to the intersection of Silverwoods Boulevard and the Murray Valley Highway at Yarrawonga on August 2, 2023.
Kaleb Christie told officers he was driving the crashed car and that his name was "Brandon".
His girlfriend, Laetitia Browne, who police already wanted to speak to at the time, was also at the scene.
A witness spoke to police and confirmed Browne was behind the wheel.
It wasn't until Christie was back at the Yarrawonga station that he admitted he was Kaleb, not Brandon.
"I didn't want to spend the night in here," he told police when asked why he gave a false name.
He said he'd also claimed to be driving so he wouldn't get his partner in trouble.
The case was before the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Monday, July 15, but Christie didn't attend.
The matter was heard in his absence.
He was fined $750 and banned from driving for one month, starting on July 30 so that he could be notified of the ban.
