'A bit tired': councillors keen for feedback on future of Gateway Village

Wodonga councillors have acknowledged more can be done to get the most out of the Gateway Village precinct.
At the Wodonga Council meeting on Monday night, July 15, councillors unanimously voted to place the draft Gateway Village master plan on public display.
Councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer said he looked forward to seeing the community's ideas.
"It is a bit tired in some aspects down there. There's a 20-kilometre loop I ride around both cities, and it is a bit tired on our side," he said.
"It will be great to see this go out for community feedback to see what opportunities there are."
Cr Simpfendorfer said it was also important to see how the city's transport strategy could support the activation of the area as it was difficult to access without a car.
Councillor Danny Lowe took a historical approach with his comments, with reference to a former swimming hole at Wodonga Creek in the vicinity of Gateway Island.
"This is the Gateway Village master plan, but it also talks to the Gateway Island master plan and even the Wodonga Creek master plan we've got out for consultation at the moment," he said.
"Back in 1870, Wodonga Creek was actually a camping ground and was put aside for campers going from Sydney to Melbourne. They had some markets down there, and it turned into our first swimming hole.
"That pool was even under lights in 1937 before it moved to Stanley Street around the 1950s.
"The progression of the area really seems to have gone backwards down there, so I'm really looking forward to how this master plan can unfold and hear some new ideas.
"A cable ski park straight across the road from Gateway Village might be one of them (laughs)."
Councillor Libby Hall said it was a great asset and the Gateway Village precinct needed to continually to be looked at.
"Most of us do appreciate it, although we don't really use it to its maximum," she said.
"There are issues with it being a flood-prone area in parts, and we also need to protect the native vegetation and habitats."
Councillor Olga Quilty labelled Gateway Village "truly a beautiful place enjoyed by residents of both Albury and Wodonga".
"It has a lot of very nice tenants and I'd expect community feedback on it because I'm sure people would have family friends and know community members connected with the place," she said.
Feedback on the draft master plan will be presented at a future Wodonga Council meeting, which is likely to be after a new council is elected in October.
