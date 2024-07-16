The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A bit tired': councillors keen for feedback on future of Gateway Village

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 16 2024 - 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wodonga community has been asked to provide feedback on a draft master plan to explore future works at the Gateway Village precinct. File picture by James Wiltshire
The Wodonga community has been asked to provide feedback on a draft master plan to explore future works at the Gateway Village precinct. File picture by James Wiltshire

Wodonga councillors have acknowledged more can be done to get the most out of the Gateway Village precinct.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.