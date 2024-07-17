'My jaw just dropped': hospital stops offering newspapers to cut costs

Albury Wodonga Health says it has stopped providing a newspaper to private patients as a cost-cutting measure.
The Border Mail has received three phone calls in the past week from people concerned this masthead is no longer available at the service's hospitals.
A Facebook message last month also mentioned this, while an anonymous letter sent to The Border Mail said "Why would Albury Wodonga Health CEO Bill Appleby ban The Border Mail at our hospitals?"
Robyn Scott, of Albury, said she was perplexed when her father, 84, was not given a Border Mail to read during his recent week-long admission to Albury hospital.
"The Border Mail is apparently not being welcomed at the Albury Base Hospital and I was thinking why? That's really bizarre," she said.
When she inquired about the situation, it was intimated this was related to the newspaper's coverage of hospital issues.
"My jaw just dropped, I just went 'that's just not fair'," Ms Scott said.
Mr Appleby said Albury Wodonga Health had decided "to discontinue providing a newspaper to private patients".
"This decision is part of a broader set of cost-saving measures being implemented in response to current fiscal pressures," he said.
"Our focus remains on the delivery of safe, sustainable, contemporary, and therapeutic care for the Border region.
"The provision of a daily newspaper to private patients is an unfunded service.
"Consequently, we have made the decision to reallocate resources to prioritise essential medical services and patient care."
Ms Scott, who said her father had been offered a Herald Sun while in hospital, believed this issue reflected broader concerns about a health service "not functioning at its best".
The teacher decided to attend the Better Border Health advocacy event at The Cube Wodonga on July 7 because her father had needed the Albury Wodonga Health emergency department several times in recent years.
"That prompted me to go to the rally on Sunday ... and then Monday comes, I'm in ED with my father, who had an agricultural accident," she said.
"The experience in ED was nothing but challenging."
An initial assessment occurred quickly after they arrived in the early afternoon. But Ms Scott said her father, who had a significant lower leg injury that required surgery, then had to stay in the ED waiting room until he was admitted to hospital in the early evening.
"At this point, there's a lot of people waiting in the waiting room, people are using pillows and blankets, it's cold in the waiting room and it's filling up," she said.
The length of wait made her consider driving her father to Melbourne, Wangaratta or Wagga hospitals instead.
Ms Scott said all the Albury Wodonga Health personnel did the best they could and she was happy with her father's care once he had been admitted.
"But this hospital is at breaking point, I think it's already broken," she said.
"I don't think it's fair on the staff to work in such a highly stressful environment."
Mr Appleby said the process of admitting patients from the emergency department was governed by a national triaging system that prioritised patients based on the severity of their symptoms.
"Albury Wodonga Health (AWH), like all other healthcare services, experiences increased demands both in numbers and complexity during this time of year," he said.
"Our primary focus at Albury Wodonga Health is the safety and wellbeing of our community and our staff.
"Our dedicated teams actively manage these service peaks by implementing established protocols that ensure the continued delivery of safe, clinically prioritised healthcare services for our patients."
Albury Wodonga Health encouraged people to consider urgent care centres (NSW), priority primary care centres (Victoria), or the Victorian Virtual Emergency Department when seeking medical attention for non-urgent or non-life-threatening issues.
"Albury Wodonga Health thanks the border community for their ongoing support and patience when there are significant demands placed on its services," Mr Appleby said.
Ms Scott said she had found the issues raised at the Better Border Health forum "very concerning" and called for more funding and also short-term measures to improve current circumstances.
"If this is going to be happening for the next five years, there really needs to be an awareness for Albury-Wodonga residents," she said.
"I want probably awareness, the executive at the Albury-Wodonga public hospital to allow the newspaper in, not only for them to report, if there's a chance article about the functioning of the hospital and the reality of the situation but yes, to allow patients to have access to their local paper."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.