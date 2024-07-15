The Border Mail
Hume league set to unveil five more members in Hall Of Fame

Updated July 15 2024 - 4:42pm, first published 4:06pm
Rob O'Connell, Claude Tomlinson, Ken Lindner, Ivan Bennie and Wendy Wooden are the latest inductees into the Hume league Hall Of Fame.
Osborne champion Rob 'Nobby' O'Connell will join his legendary father, Garry, in the Hume League Hall Of Fame with five new inductees set to be honoured at the Commercial Club on Wednesday night.

