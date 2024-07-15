Hume league set to unveil five more members in Hall Of Fame

Osborne champion Rob 'Nobby' O'Connell will join his legendary father, Garry, in the Hume League Hall Of Fame with five new inductees set to be honoured at the Commercial Club on Wednesday night.
Garry was inducted into the Hall Of Fame almost a decade ago in 2015.
And with Rob now joining him, the pair will become the first father and son combination in a unique slice of history and a proud moment for the O'Connell family.
Garry passed away last year, aged 95.
O'Connell alongside Coreen's Claude Tomlinson, Lockhart's Wendy Wooden, Burrumbuttock's Ken Lindner and Ivan Bennie who had stints with Jindera and Howlong will also be inducted.
'Nobby' said he was 'surprised' when Hume league president Phil Bouffler waltzed into his work recently to inform him of his induction.
"It was a surprise and obviously an honour that I didn't see coming," O'Connell said.
"Phil Bouffler came into my workshop to tell me and I was pretty stoked to be honest once I found out.
"To be joining dad in the Hall Of Fame... I know dad wasn't much into receiving awards but I think deep down he would be fairly stoked."
O'Connell boasts a glittering CV after playing his junior football for Lockhart in the Farrer league before making his senior debut for Osborne in 1980.
He played in a losing grand final against Walla in 1981 before moving to Canberra for employment reasons in 1984 and joining Eastlakes.
O'Connell spent three years at Eastlakes and was coached by VFL legend Phil Carman in 1984 and was part of the 1986 ACT representative side that triumphed in the NSW State Championships.
He returned home to Osborne in 1988 where he spent the remainder of his career except for a one-year stint with Ariah Park Mirrool in 1996 and retiring in 1998.
O'Connell's return coincided with a golden era for the Cats who contested seven grand finals from 1991 to 1998 for five flags.
The two flag losses were against Culcairn in 1993 and Howlong in 1997.
Culcairn was coached by Peter Copley who suddenly passed away last month with his funeral to be held on Wednesday.
O'Connell coached Osborne for two seasons in 1990 and 1993 and fondly recalls coaching against Copley.
"I remember Copes was a highly-skilled player with a smart football brain," O'Connell said.
"He was always a cheeky bugger off the field as well.
"I would often cross paths with Pete since we retired because we both worked in the electrical industry.
"He was always quick to remind me who coached Culcairn to the 1993 flag and who they beat.
"Pete was a great bloke and I had a lot of time for him and it was sad news to hear of his passing."
O'Connell played 242-matches for Osborne and retired in 1998 as a five-time premiership player and a dual Azzi medallist after winning the award in 1988 and 1990.
The tough and highly-skilled midfielder was also a triple best and fairest winner with the Cats.
O'Connell said his life membership of Osborne is the accolade that he treasures most.
"The life membership at Osborne is what I regard as my biggest achievement," he said.
"All the other awards along the way were satisfying I guess but the life membership is what means the most to me when I reflect on my career."
O'Connell said he still gets to as many Osborne matches as he can each season and felt the club's talented juniors was the secret to their unrivalled success in the competition since the 1990s.
"They have always had good young talent coming through the ranks at Osborne," he said.
"We have been lucky enough that most of the kids stick around and the club always searches for the best coach available at the time.
"The club has got plenty of volunteers which is also important.
"The only reason I coached for the two years in the early 1990s was to fill in because the club was struggling to find a suitable coach at the time.
"But the club has had outstanding coaches ever since.
"I'm a bit nervous about Wednesday night but I'm looking forward to it as well."
Tomlinson was a reliable full-back for Coreen during his playing days and a long-time administrator in the now defunct Coreen and District Football League.
He made his debut for Coreen as a 16-year-old in 1950 and won the only flag of his career the following season against Hopefield, playing alongside his two brothers John and Tom under coach Jack Kingston.
Tomlinson retired in 1970 after 220-matches over two decades after having also spent one season with South Corowa and also working interstate.
His administration career included 17 years as secretary of Coreen in two
stints between 1962 and 1980.
He was also a delegate to the CDFL for six-years and a life member of Coreen.
Tomlinson's service to the CDFL included on the executive for 15-years between 1990 and 2004 and the property steward for the league for 25-years between 1980 and 2004.
He was awarded life membership of the CDFL in 2003.
Combined, Tomlison provided more than five decades of service as a player, volunteer and administrator to the Coreen Football Club and the CDFL.
Wooden initially began her netball journey after marrying Tom Wooden and joined the Lockhart ladies committee.
The Demons crossed from the Farrer league into the Hume league in 1982 where Wooden won a hat-trick of B-grade flags in 1982-83-84.
She was runner-up in the club's A-grade best and fairest in 1984 as well as runner-up in the B-grade in 1985-86.
In 1986 Wooden became president of the Lockhart Netball Club and was also part of the original committee for four years when the football and netball clubs merged in 1992 before stepping down in 1996.
She finished runner-up again in the B-grade best and fairest in 1992 before taking out the award in 1994.
Wooden was part of the Demons' 1994 and '95 A-grade premierships and was also awarded club person of the year in 1995.
She was awarded life membership of the Demons in 2003.
In 2011 she was a nominee in the AFL NSW/ACT Volunteer of the Year and a nominee in the 2019 HFNL Volunteer of the Year.
Her coaching career spanned over 16 years, coaching A Grade, B Grade, C Reserve, C Grade and Intermediates.
Her involvement with the Demons has been a real family affair with her husband, Tom, having played more than 400-matches.
Their children Matt, Sam, Josh, Bec, Jacob and Abe have also had great success in both football and netball.
Burrumbuttock ruck-forward Ken Lindner made his senior debut in 1958 under coach Keith Thomas where he initially played for six seasons until the end of 1963.
In 1964 Lindner had a brief stint with North Albury before returning to Burrumbuttock in 1965 before having a further two seasons with the Hoppers in the O&M in 1966 and '67.
He was appointed coach of Burrumbuttock in 1968 for one season and spent the remainder of his career at the club until his retirement in 1980.
Lindner captured the only flag of his career in 1969 under coach Bill Barton and was vice-captain of the Swans.
He also suffered grand final heartache in 1973, '77 and '79.
Lindner won the Azzi medal in 1962 and was a triple best and fairest with the Swans and the league's leading goalkicker in 1978 with 71 majors.
He is a life member of the Swans and both an O&M and Hume league representative.
Lindner amassed more than 400-matches combined for Burrumbuttock and North Albury and also has had stints as thirds coach and on the recruiting committee for the Swans.
Nowadays, Lindner remains a keen supporter of Brock-Burrum where he gets immense satisfaction watching his grandchildren play at the club where he is regarded as one of their greatest players.
Ivan Bennie made his senior debut with Lavington in the TDFL in 1962 before crossing to North Albury the following season.
Bennie played 99 matches at Bunton Park and finished runner-up in the Hoppers' best and fairest in 1965 behind Bill Barton.
In 1969 Bennie was appointed coach of Rand where he spent two seasons before joining Jindera where he coached the Bulldogs from 1971 to 1973.
After stepping down as coach, Bennie was a prominent figure in the Bulldogs' 1975 flag where he booted four goals in the decider and was named second best.
He also won back-to-back best and fairests with the Bulldogs in 1974-75.
In 1976 Bennie was enticed to rival club Howlong where he coached for three years including leading the Spiders to the flag in 1977.
In 1979 he returned to Jindera for his swansong before retiring after more than 200 Hume league matches combined in a total of more than 300 senior matches.
Bennie was awarded life membership with the Bulldogs in 1989 and played 109 matches at the kennel.
He represented the HFL on six occasions and in 1974 was equal runner up in the
Azzi Medal and was runner up in Howlong's best and fairest in 1976.
