The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police confirm two people killed at Tocumwal, third flown to hospital

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated July 15 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 3:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man and woman have been killed in a two-car crash at Tocumwal, with another man flown to hospital with serious injuries. File photo
A man and woman have been killed in a two-car crash at Tocumwal, with another man flown to hospital with serious injuries. File photo

A man and woman have been killed in a two-car crash at Tocumwal, with another man flown to hospital with serious injuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.