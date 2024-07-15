Police confirm two people killed at Tocumwal, third flown to hospital

A man and woman have been killed in a two-car crash at Tocumwal, with another man flown to hospital with serious injuries.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Racecourse Road and Murray Street on Sunday, July 14.
A Ford Ranger and Toyota HiLux collided.
The female driver of the HiLux, 55, and her male passenger, 54, were pronounced dead at the scene.
They are believed to have lived in the region.
A 19-year-old man in the Ford Ranger suffered serious internal injuries.
He was taken to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne in a stable condition.
"Officers attached to Riverina Police District established a crime scene, with specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit commencing an investigation," a spokeswoman said.
"Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
"A report will be prepared for the coroner."
As well, police have made three arrests after secret compartments were allegedly used to transport 55 kilograms of drugs in vehicles on the back of tow trucks between Sydney and Melbourne.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.