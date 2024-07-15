The Border Mail
'Violence, thuggery, bullying': Border builders relieved by CFMEU crackdown, Ley says

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
July 15 2024 - 6:00pm
Farrer MP Sussan Ley calls for CFMEU to be deregistered. File image by Mark Jesser
Border building companies would welcome recent crackdowns on Australia's largest construction union following reports of links to organised crime, Farrer MP Sussan Ley says.

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail.

