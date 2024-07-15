'Violence, thuggery, bullying': Border builders relieved by CFMEU crackdown, Ley says

Border building companies would welcome recent crackdowns on Australia's largest construction union following reports of links to organised crime, Farrer MP Sussan Ley says.
Ms Ley called for the CFMEU to be deregistered in comments made at a press conference in Albury on Monday, July 15.
She was asked if any local building companies had talked to her about the union.
"People have raised concerns about the CFMEU with me for years," Ms Ley said.
"I deliberately would not name any of them because, unfortunately, the repercussions for somebody in the past who has blown the whistle on this militant union has meant that they have been frozen out of work.
"They have been excluded. They have been bullied. They have been tormented, and they have been harassed.
"Now it's time for that union to disappear off the pages of every newspaper and off the building sites in Australia permanently."
Ms Ley said the Coalition was calling for the CFMEU to be deregistered, the Australian Building and Construction Commission to be reinstated, and for Labor to return and refuse all donations from the union.
"Australians have been rightly shocked by the stories of criminality and appalling behaviour that we have all seen regarding this militant union," she said. "Australians have been shocked, but perhaps not surprised. We have been warning about the behaviour of the CFMEU for years.
"Violence, thuggery, intimidation, bullying, these stories have been rampant, and they have been rife.
"And Australians, too, will be deeply disappointed by the response of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese showing once again appallingly weak leadership."
Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has said the union's "rotten culture" must be pulled out by its roots and has asked the ALP national executive to suspend its construction arm from the Victorian Labor Party.
Meanwhile, NSW Premier Chris Minns believes CFMEU state secretary Darren Greenfield "should go" while facing bribery charges.
Ms Ley was asked about the impact on tradies if the CFMEU were abolished.
"We back in our hard-working tradies every single day of the week, and we know that many of them have been intimidated by the CFMEU, and many of them have been told that they won't get jobs on building sites," she said.
"We welcome membership of unions, if unions behave properly. But the criminality that has been exposed in this union is just extraordinary. It's shocking. But as I said, not surprising.
"We want our tradies to do well, we support them every day of the week, and we know that they are being let down by this union."
