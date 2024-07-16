Renovation nets strong sale for Lavington home close to shopping centre

A renovated three-bedroom Lavington home has made more than $150,000 in the space of three years after selling at auction on Tuesday, July 16.
The McKenzie Street residence, located off Prune Street, sold under the hammer for $431,000 through Ray White Albury North, after strong bidding.
An offer of $430,000 got the winning bidder within touching distance of securing the property.
After a brief pause, $1000 was added to the offer to get the home on the market and confirm the sale for the new owner.
The home features an open-plan living and dining room with a gas log heater and is a short walk from the Lavington Square shopping complex.
It last transacted for $272,000 in October 2020.
A four-bedroom home on Wantigong Street in North Albury was passed in after a vendor bid of $510,000.
Sales agent Mark Beale said parties who couldn't purchase the property under auction conditions were interested.
Meanwhile, the agency also had two properties listed for auction on Monday, July 15.
A four-bedroom, two-bathroom home on Friarbird Way, off Elizabeth Mitchell Drive, in Thurgoona sold prior to auction for $690,000.
Another four-bedroom property on Berberick Court in Thurgoona, also close to Elizabeth Mitchell Drive, has been listed for $715,000 on the open market after it was passed in at auction without a bid.
"It's a wonderful modern family residence, with so much space for a growing family," auctioneer Alex Pattaro said.
"It has a modern kitchen space, an exceptional entertaining area and is close to everything Thurgoona has to offer."
Listing agent Andrea Lever was confident of finding a buyer.
"We have a couple of interested parties that aren't in a position to bid at auction," she said.
