'He's missed beyond words': no jail term after soldier drink-drive death

A soldier who killed a fellow Defence Force member in a drink-drive car crash at Eldorado has avoided jail for the incident.
Judge Gerard Mullaly told the County Court on Monday, July 15, that it was an unusual case and that he would not imprison Aaron James Miller.
Parents of the 19-year-old killed in the rollover, Lachlan Clulow, said their loss had been immense.
Emma Clulow said having two police officers knock on her door at 3am to report his death was like a "sucker punch".
"Looking back, our life turned into a surreal vortex," she told the court as Mr Clulow's father wiped away tears.
"No parent should have to bury their child, but here we are.
"Lachie is missed beyond any words I can accurately articulate.
"It pains me we don't get to share life with Lachie."
Mrs Clulow said the family had lost an incredible man with milestones and gatherings a reminder that somebody was missing.
Geoff Clulow said his late son was "a go-getter" who one day wanted to have his own family.
"Since losing Lachie we've been riding waves of grief," he said in his victim impact statement.
"We're so proud of Lachie for who he was and what he achieved, and what he wanted to achieve but will never be able to achieve."
The court heard Miller, who remains in the army, felt deep remorse for his actions.
The then 18-year-old was with other soldiers at Latchford Barracks on September 11, 2021.
The group of six men and two women left in four vehicles for Eldorado to camp overnight.
They left the base about 2pm and arrived in the late afternoon, and spent time four-wheel-driving.
They drank alcohol while setting up their site and someone suggested they drive on some of the dirt tracks about 9.30pm or 10pm.
They took Mr Clulow's Volkswagen Amarok, as it was the easiest to get out.
Mr Clulow, who was "quite tipsy", drove around, and those in the vehicle continued to drink.
A man travelling in the rear tray had his hat blow off and banged on the ute for it to stop.
Mr Clulow and others got out before Miller jumped behind the wheel and tried to drive off.
Mr Clulow jumped onto the side step and held onto the side of the vehicle while telling Miller to stop and slow down, as a woman banged on the utility in a bid to get him to stop.
The court heard Mr Clulow may have been holding onto the wheel as Miller drove on Mulls Track for about 20 seconds before losing control.
The car went up an embankment and rolled onto its side, trapping Mr Clulow underneath.
Attempts were made to find the vehicle's jack and winch control but the car could not be moved.
Members of the group tried to get reception to call 000.
Miller remained at the scene but left when he heard sirens.
He headed back to the camp as he thought that was where the sirens were coming from, and did not return.
Miller told others at the camp that Mr Clulow was hurt and he was "freaking out".
He was found by Beechworth police asleep in the tray of his vehicle about 2.20am.
Tests showed Miller had a blood alcohol content of between 0.091 and 0.143 at the time of the crash, despite having a zero-alcohol limit.
Judge Mullaly noted it was different to many other cases, and noted Miller had only driven for about 20 seconds.
"There was a risk to Mr Clulow that he would be seriously injured or die, and that risk, tragically, materialised," he said.
"You should have stopped.
"You didn't.
"Again, that was a poor decision."
Judge Mullaly said his choice not to stop had had "catastrophic consequences".
"Lachlan Clulow's death has left his family heartbroken," he said.
"Dealing with the loss of such a young son can hardly be imagined."
The court heard many lives changed that night.
Judge Mullaly said he had given the matter "anxious" consideration and said due to a range of factors, a community corrections order could be imposed instead of a jail term.
Prison would have been inevitable if Miller didn't admit to the charges, which included dangerous driving causing death.
He ordered Miller perform 200 hours of community work over a three-year period.
He was fined $800 for drink-driving and driving with a person in the tray of the utility, and was banned from driving for 18 months.
While the now 20-year-old's future with the army is uncertain following the sentencing, the court heard the Defence Force had supported him since the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.