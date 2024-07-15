The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A million reasons to target Carnival of Cups at Albury next year

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
July 15 2024 - 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Jones celebrates his win aboard Glenledi Elvis in the $60,000 Murray Cup, (2570m) at Albury Paceway in February. Picture by Lianna Jayde Photography
Blake Jones celebrates his win aboard Glenledi Elvis in the $60,000 Murray Cup, (2570m) at Albury Paceway in February. Picture by Lianna Jayde Photography

Albury Harness Racing Club is set to be part of the biggest bonus prize pool in Australian harness racing history when it hosts a leg of the Carnival of Cups series next year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.