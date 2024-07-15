A million reasons to target Carnival of Cups at Albury next year

Albury Harness Racing Club is set to be part of the biggest bonus prize pool in Australian harness racing history when it hosts a leg of the Carnival of Cups series next year.
An unprecedented $1-million will be up for grabs to connections of any horse that wins the feature race of all five legs of the Carnival of Cups series.
The revamped Carnival of Cups program in 2024-25 commences in Parkes on September 20 before moving to Young on November 8.
The third leg will be hosted by Tamworth on the club's Golden Guitar heats night on January 17.
The Carnival of Cups then heads to Albury on February 14 which could determine if the million dollar bonus is still up for grabs at Penrith on March 14.
Any horse that wins all five feature races will win the $1-million bonus.
There will be a $500,000 bonus for any horse that wins four legs of the series.
A horse that wins three of the five legs will win a $250,000 bonus.
That is in addition to the $60,000 prizemoney for each of the five Carnival of Cups.
AHRC president Paul Brown said it would be a massive occasion for the club that should ensure the strongest field in the club's history.
"I guess you could say that all the best trainers and drivers have a million reasons now to be at Albury on February 14," Brown said.
"It's a huge thrill for the club to be part of the richest incentive in Harness Racing NSW history.
"It's massive being the club to host the fourth leg because you could have a horse potentially racing for $500,000 or even $250,000 by the time they get to Albury.
"So the stakes are massive and you would think you would get all the big stables and drivers from New South Wales at Albury.
"With the amount of money at stake you would also think there would be several of the big Victorian stables also plotting an interstate raid to plunder the riches on offer.
"To have this sort of prizemoney up for grabs in Albury is massive and it's not often you get to see the cream of some of the most talented horses in harness racing competing at Albury."
The club attracted more than 5000 racegoers to its Carnival of Cups meeting last February which featured the $60,000 Murray Cup, (2570m), the richest race in the club's history.
The feature race was taken out by the husband and wife team of Blake and Ellen Jones with Glenledi Elvis who smashed the track record.
The club also had the biggest entertainment line-up in its history with You Am I, The Whitlams, and Sarah McLeod all performing at the meeting.
Next year's entertainment line-up is set to be announced by Harness Racing New South Wales in the coming weeks.
