'Safer for everyone': Victorian government gives timeframe for freeway barriers

Safety barriers being installed on the Melrose Drive bridge over the Hume Freeway in Wodonga are expected to be ready by November.
Work to install new safety barriers on the overpass started on Monday, July 15.
The $1.4 million project will see the addition of barriers on both the western side of the overpass, where there is an existing footpath, and the eastern side.
Barrier installation works are expected to take about 12 weeks, weather permitting.
"These new barriers will ensure that the Melrose Drive overpass is safer for everyone," a Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said.
"We're committed to making our infrastructure as safe as possible for the Victorian community."
Crews will be required to work on the road surface and underneath the Melrose Drive overpass to complete construction, which will result in changed traffic conditions.
The Department of Transport and Planning said lane closures and reduced speeds would be required at various stages on both the Melrose Drive overpass and the Hume Freeway, with initial delays of up to five minutes to be expected.
Large machinery is needed beneath the overpass on the Hume Freeway to complete the barrier installation.
Traffic will be stopped for five to 10 minutes under the direction of on-site traffic controllers, with only one direction of traffic impacted at a time.
Access to the footpath on the Melrose Drive overpass will be maintained throughout the works where possible, with signs to advise pedestrians when the footpath is closed.
Since the Department of Transport and Planning committed funding in 2022, design and development work has been under way to ensure the safe and practical installation of the new barriers.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, a long-time advocate for the barriers, told The Border Mail on Monday, July 15, "if just one life is saved from this barrier, it will have all been worth it."
