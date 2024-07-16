The Border Mail
'Safer for everyone': Victorian government gives timeframe for freeway barriers

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 16 2024 - 5:00pm
The VIctorian Transport Department expects new safety barriers being installed on the Melrose Drive over the Hume Freeway to be completed in about 12 weeks. Picture by Blair Thomson
The VIctorian Transport Department expects new safety barriers being installed on the Melrose Drive over the Hume Freeway to be completed in about 12 weeks. Picture by Blair Thomson

Safety barriers being installed on the Melrose Drive bridge over the Hume Freeway in Wodonga are expected to be ready by November.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

