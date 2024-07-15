The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Councils take a united stand with federal approach to Border hospital

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated July 15 2024 - 8:56pm, first published 8:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren speaking at the Better Border Health forum on July 7. Councillor Mildren put forward a seven-part motion at the Monday, July 15, Wodonga Council meeting that continued to advocate for a new greenfield Border hospital. File picture by James WIltshire
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren speaking at the Better Border Health forum on July 7. Councillor Mildren put forward a seven-part motion at the Monday, July 15, Wodonga Council meeting that continued to advocate for a new greenfield Border hospital. File picture by James WIltshire

Wodonga and other Border and North East councils will table a report to the Australian Health Minister Mark Butler in the continued fight to have a new hospital built on a greenfield site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

Beau Greenway is a journalist at The Border Mail. He likes to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.