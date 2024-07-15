Councils take a united stand with federal approach to Border hospital

Wodonga and other Border and North East councils will table a report to the Australian Health Minister Mark Butler in the continued fight to have a new hospital built on a greenfield site.
A seven-point motion was put forward as urgent late business by Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren at the council meeting on Monday night, July 15.
It acknowledged Cr Mildren, Albury mayor Kylie King, Indigo mayor Sophie Price and Federation mayor Pat Bourke, who, along with Indi MP Helen Haines, met with Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Minister Emma McBride in Canberra on Friday, July 5.
The motion also recognised the work of Border Medical Association and Better Border Health who conducted a health event at The Cube in Wodonga on Sunday, July 7, outlining critical issues with the plan to redevelop the current Albury hospital site.
Cr Mildren will write to both the NSW and Victorian governments to put the current project on hold and ask the states to join an "in good faith" discussion and review of the proposal with the federal government and councils in the Albury-Wodonga region.
Those discussions would consider quarantining existing funding and ensuring additional money is allocated to meet the services and needs of the region.
It aims to include tertiary and military medical education and the selection of a suitable greenfield site to construct a new hospital.
The final point of the motion called on the state governments to fund modular units at Albury hospital to address the ongoing daily deficit of 30 to 40 beds.
"That's a huge step forward for us in the advocacy roles we've had. It's a recognition of the 300,000 regional population and the 16 councils that are, generally speaking, on the same page with seeking to get a single site hospital in place," Cr Mildren said.
"That meeting has been a great success."
Cr Mildren said the redevelopment project does not have the funds "to go anywhere near matching the original accepted understanding of what was promised from the two former premiers".
He also argued that redeveloping Albury hospital would require major upgrades to surrounding road infrastructure, such as the Hume Highway interchange on to Borella Road, to accommodate the extra traffic being directed to the site.
"The accessibility to the hospital makes it far less functional than what it really needs to be to provide the service that our community needs and deserves," he said.
"When you take in all the extraneous matters and consider what those costs are, this project would be far more cost-effective to be built on a greenfield site."
Councillor Danny Lowe drew on suggestions from the community about considering Gateway Island as a site for a new hospital, as part of the consultation for the Gateway Village master plan, about the desire to have a greenfield site.
"Our community are telling us exactly what our healthcare professionals and what the experts are saying, that a greenfield site is necessary," he said.
"I'm not saying it should be down at Gateway Village, but it's just the fact the community is well on board, and the community is gathering behind us."
Councillor Libby Hall said ambulance ramping due to the bed shortage at Albury hospital was "not acceptable", "dangerous" and "is going to be fatal at some stage".
"It just shows the importance of getting this hospital development right because we're already starting from a 30 to 40-bed shortage per day," she said.
"We need to continue to be a voice for our people, and the council has been doing that remarkably."
Councillor Graeme Simpfendorfer described the hospital situation as being an "arterial bleed for way too long" and a combat bandage was required that needed "everyone's hands on it".
"It needs the hands of the ministers, state and federal, us, Albury and the wider community," he said.
"We need to have the courage to make some decision to reset."
