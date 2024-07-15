How mayors think your rates should be decided

Improved road funding and the abolishment of the state government's rate peg system were the two main concerns raised at a hearing about the financial viability of local governments.
That's what Layton Holley heard as Albury, Federation and Greater Hume councils gave testimony at an upper house committee examining the ability of local governments to fund infrastructure and services during a hearing on the Border yesterday.
So what does that mean for you, the ratepayer? Read how Kylie King, Pat Bourke and Annette Schilg think your rates should be determined, and spent, here.
We'd love to hear your thoughts on their ideas by either commenting online or sending your opinion to letters@bordermail.com.au.
Meanwhile, work has started on safety barriers on Wodonga's Melrose Drive bridge across the Hume Freeway almost six years after the death of a Border woman at the overpass.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley says "it's about bloody time", Beau Greenway reports.
In sport, Brent Godde has the lowdown on the five newest inductees to the Hume league Hall of Fame. Find out who they are here.
