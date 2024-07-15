Border football community mourns the loss of man whose heart beat true

Triple Morris medallist, Ovens and Murray legend, Melbourne premiership player.
Jim Sandral boasted a CV that was the envy of anyone who played or followed Aussie Rules across the Border and North East.
But, despite his feats on the football field, it was his love of family and being part of the community that were among his greatest qualities, Dennis Sandral told The Border Mail after his father's passing in Corowa on Sunday, July 14, following a battle with leukemia.
Jim Sandral was 91.
A member of Melbourne's 1956 flag-winning side, Sandral remained a passionate Demons fan until the very end, with their upset victory over Essendon on Saturday night ensuring he reached the final siren with a smile on his face.
The '56 premiership cup will be on show at his funeral on Thursday, July 18, thanks to some handiwork from former Demons players Kelly O'Donnell and Peter Tossol, the latter a dual premiership coach at Corowa where Sandral forged such a memorable career.
"He had a great life and he knew he had a good run," Dennis said.
"He had his Demons blanket across his knees on Saturday night and he was a happy man.
"He'll be watching from above with pride with the cup there on Thursday."
While the Demons' 1956 flag might have been the pinnacle of his career, it was at Rennie and Corowa where he truly made his mark on the Border.
Sandral won back-to-back Archie Dennis medals in the former Coreen and District league in 1953 and 1954 for Rennie before launching one of the truly great O and M careers.
Sandral joined Corowa in 1955 and made such an impact he became the target of VFL powerhouse Melbourne, with The Herald's legendary football scribe, Alf Brown, dubbing him the "most sought-after country footballer for many years".
Sandral lasted only one more season with the Demons before returning to Corowa to start his own coaching career in 1958-1959, with the champion centre half-back winning the first of his three Morris Medals in 1959.
He finished a brilliant 164-match career at Corowa with five successive club best and fairests from 1960.
Sandral was an automatic selection in the Ovens and Murray Hall of Fame - of which Dennis is also a member - telling The Border Mail in 2012 it was "a great honour for your club and the O and M, as well as for yourself".
The father-and-son duo were also named in the Ovens and Murray Team of the Century in 2019, something Jim described as "one of the greatest honours I've had".
Dennis said Thursday's funeral at St Mary's church in Corowa, from 10am, would pay tribute to a "very community-minded" man.
"He would do anything for the community," he said.
"He was a bloody goer.
"Everyone knew his work ethic was tremendous and he loved being involved with people, he loved his social life."
Along with wife Shirley, who passed away three years ago, Sandral had five children - Dennis, Bernadette, Joanne, Jimmy and Michael (deceased) - as well as 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
