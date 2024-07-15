Holden driver loses control in wet weather and crashes into car dealership

A driver has damaged at least one other vehicle at a car dealership during a wet weather crash in Wodonga.
The dark eastbound Holden crashed into a small fence and at least one other car at Ozcar on Monday night.
The incident, which occurred during rainfall about 6.30pm on July 15, caused visible damage to a white Nissan X-Trail worth $18,999.
Firefighters were called to the scene amid concerns the grey Holden was smoking after the incident.
The car had come to a stop with two of its wheels off the ground.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed there were no injuries.
"Paramedics responded to reports of a collision in Wodonga at around 6:30pm on 15 July 2024," the spokeswoman said.
"No emergency treatment or transport was provided."
