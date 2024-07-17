'Get rid of them': councillor blasts e-scooters, calls for trial to be axed

The plight of a woman who was seriously injured after crashing an e-scooter while intoxicated has spurred a councillor to call for Albury's Beam trial to be axed.
Councillor Darren Cameron said he was disturbed to hear of the incident and on Monday, July 15, issued a notice of motion to be heard at the council meeting on July 22.
A 27-year-old woman was knocked unconscious when she crashed an e-scooter and hit her head on the footpath outside the Astor Hotel in April.
Cr Cameron's notice of motion reads: "That, in accordance with clause 9.4 of the E-Scooter Operator Agreement between Beam and AlburyCity, council give 30 days' notice of the termination of the agreement."
Cr Cameron said he understood the e-scooters were unpopular and dangerous.
"This latest incident where another drunken woman has knocked herself out - it was just the final straw for me," Cr Cameron said.
"E-scooters are irresistible attractions for drunk people who see them and go, oh, that'd be fun, and then jump on them ... and then, bang.
"It won't be too long before somebody gets sued, and it won't just be the company. I'm not a lawyer, but it just seems to me that we're putting them (e-scooters) in front of people."
Cr Cameron said ratepayers were not benefitting financially during the trial.
"We're getting nothing out of it," he said. "As I understand it, the people of Albury don't get one cent out of it and they (Beam) are making millions.
"They're very unpopular, and we should get rid of them. We can get out of the contract with 30 days notice, so we should do it."
Mr Cameron said it would be a far better situation if the state government allowed people to own and operate e-scooters on public roads.
Privately owned e-scooters cannot be used legally on public roads in NSW, however the laws have been waived for the 12-month Beam trial.
"That way, people could ride them legally and they would look after them and park them properly, not leave them lying around all over the place," he said.
Albury Council said it was not providing funding to Beam for the trial, nor was it receiving funding from the trial under the current trial agreement and that Beam was bearing all the operational costs of the trial.
An Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich note attached to Cr Cameron's notice of motion said there had been few on-going concerns.
"Generally, the trial is operating well, with only low levels of non-compliance reported," the note said. "Monthly working group meetings for the e-scooter trial are being held between council, Transport for NSW, NSW Health and NSW police.
"At these meetings NSW Health have not raised any on-going concerns and did not report any hospital admissions within the last reporting period. NSW Police also raised no concern, with only low levels of non-compliance reported."
The CEO then said in the note that out of the five cities selected for the trial program, Transport for NSW said Albury Council and Wollongong Council are considered the two success stories of the trial, "recording the largest user uptake and the lowest levels of non-conformances".
The shared e-scooters are limited to 10kmh on shared paths and 20kmh on bike lanes or roads which have a speed limit of 50kmh or less. It is illegal to ride e-scooters on footpaths.
