Court told teen wrote suicide notes 'all the time' before disappearance

Amber Haigh would write suicide notes "all the time", her former partner Robert Geeves told a caseworker in the lead-up to her disappearance, a court has heard.
Jacqueline Thompson made the dramatic revelation after she took the witness stand in the trial for the alleged murder of Ms Haigh in the Wagga Supreme Court on Monday, July 15.
Robert Samuel Geeves and his wife, Anne Margaret Geeves, are accused of murdering the teen in early June 2002.
Ms Haigh, who was 19 years old when she vanished, had been living with the couple and had a child with Mr Geeves in January 2002.
Ms Thompson, a child protection case worker with the Department of Community Services (DOCS), was assigned to Ms Haigh in early 2002, and recalled on March 1 of that year how Mr and Mrs Geeves attended her Cootamundra office with some concerns about the teen.
During the visit, the couple presented a suicide note they said had been written by Ms Haigh.
Mr Geeves said Ms Haigh wrote suicide notes "all the time", Ms Thompson told the court.
The court heard the note was likely written just before Ms Haigh's son was born in January 2002.
After being told about the suicide notes, Ms Thompson said she rang the "mental health triage" and "discussed the note and the circumstances", however nothing came of the phone call and triage.
"It wasn't immediately attended to," Ms Thompson told the court.
During the Geeveses visit, Mr Geeves also expressed concern to Ms Thompson that Ms Haigh was not feeding her baby son.
He said the teen was giving her son to other people to burp, Ms Thompson recalled.
The court heard just days before the visit, Mr Geeves said he had a feeling the novelty of having a baby son was wearing off on Ms Haigh, during a conversation with Ms Thompson over the phone.
However, Ms Thompson said these concerns were "inconsistent" with what DOCS was observing.
"My observations of Amber with [her son] ... was she was very responsive to his cues to feeding him appropriately, changing him, and absolutely was really connected to him," she said.
Ms Thompson said the baby was "meeting his milestones" in terms of feeding and weight gain.
The DOCS caseworker also gave evidence the Geeveses were controlling Ms Haigh's finances.
Ms Thompson said during her initial assessment of Ms Haigh after being assigned to her by DOCS, she looked into the topic of Ms Haigh's finances.
During a visit to the Geeveses property on February 11, 2002, Ms Thompson recalled Mrs Geeves volunteered "information that her and Robert Geeves had control ... [of] Amber's finances".
Ms Thompson also observed the bassinet in which Ms Haigh's child slept was not in her bedroom, but the Geeveses' one.
"I was curious to ask why it was there," Ms Thompson said.
"Anne said it was because Amber is on epileptic medication that Anne takes the baby into Amber to feed at night."
The court heard Ms Thompson was the lead DOCS caseworker for Ms Haigh for only a few weeks, being assigned to the case in early February 2002, but allocated to secondary caseworker by March of that year.
However, she remained a secondary caseworker for Ms Haigh into July 2002 - after Ms Haigh had disappeared.
Ms Thompson revealed early on she knew about Mr Geeves's history with the police.
"I knew that a Mr Geeves was in a relationship with a woman and there was an incident of extreme violence where his partner was ... in a wheelbarrow tied up in a garage on the property," she said.
That woman "had a bag over her head and died from a gunshot wound", the court heard.
Ms Thompson was also aware that sometime in the past, two schoolgirls were found in a silo on Mr Geeves's property.
Former police officer in charge of the investigation into Ms Haigh's disappearance, Detective Inspector Keith Price, also gave evidence on Monday about a conversation with a former partner of Mr Geeves, Ursula S'ioda (then known as Ursula Kirk).
Detective Inspector Price said he interviewed Ms S'ioda on August 10, 2005, after receiving information she was possibly "having an affair" with Mr Geeves.
"We wanted to clarify that line of inquiry," he told the court via video link.
During that interview, Ms S'ioda revealed details of a conversation she had with Mr Geeves about surrogacy and she told him it was "illegal".
"Robert was going to make inquiries about whether they could do it or not," Ms S'ioda told the policeman, the court heard.
Detective Inspector Price said he made a record of the conversation with Ms S'ioda on the day of the interview.
Also taking the witness stand on Monday, Ms S'ioda recalled speaking with the police officer, but believed the conversation took place in 2007, not 2005.
She recalled saying to police the topic of surrogacy came up in conversation with Mr Geeves, however she said it was a "general topic" and was of "no particular interest".
"I don't really recall," Ms S'ioda said.
Mr Geeves and Ms S'ioda had a relationship and began living together in 2009 and had a son in 2013. However, the court heard Mr Geeves left the relationship in 2015.
However, aside from her evidence that she had talked about "surrogacy" with Mr Geeves, Ms S'ioda denied speaking to either him or Mrs Geeves about surrogacy since 2011.
In court, Ms S'ioda repeatedly could not recall information she told Detective Inspector Price, according to his statement.
The court heard Ms S'ioda "declined" a copy of her statement on Monday because she is "not taking anything in at the moment".
"I don't wish to be here, I've other things to do with my life," she told the court.
Justice Julia Lonergan observed Ms S'ioda's demeanour was "deliberately unhelpful, defensive" and that she was "evasive [and] obnoxious" while on the witness stand.
Particularly striking, was Ms S'ioda's response when asked if, since 2002, she had ever spoken with Mr Geeves about the disappearance of Ms Haigh.
"Not to the best of my knowledge," she told the court.
Justice Lonergan noted it "seems odd" the couple never discussed that.
Crown prosecutor Paul Kerr concurred, saying it was "very odd" and told the court he believed Ms S'ioda was "not making a genuine attempt to give evidence".
The crown is alleging Mr and Mrs Geeves used Ms Haigh as a surrogate mother and then killed her to gain custody of her child.
The court has previously heard Ms Haigh had an intellectual disability and had the mental capacity of a 12 to 13-year-old.
Mr and Mrs Geeves' only son, Robbie, has already given evidence during the trial about when his mother came over with Ms Haigh's baby son and asked him if he had ever heard of a "surrogate mother".
The trial continues.
