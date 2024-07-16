The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Raiders relishing 'little milestones' as they reach a first for the club

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
July 16 2024 - 4:16pm
Wodonga Raiders' goal shooter Taylor Donelan shot 42 goals in the side's recent win against North Albury. File picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Raiders' goal shooter Taylor Donelan shot 42 goals in the side's recent win against North Albury. File picture by Mark Jesser

For what is believed to be the first time in Ovens and Murray League netball history, Wodonga Raiders has seized top spot on the A-grade netball ladder.

Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

