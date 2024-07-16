Raiders relishing 'little milestones' as they reach a first for the club

For what is believed to be the first time in Ovens and Murray League netball history, Wodonga Raiders has seized top spot on the A-grade netball ladder.
Following its round 13 win against North Albury, and Wangaratta's nail-biting lost to Yarrawonga, Raiders have ascended to first position, breaking a drought of just over 30 years.
They now sit one game clear of the second-placed Magpies, with five more games to play of the home and away season.
After making it to the A-grade decider in 2023 for the first time, coach Jodie House admitted the club is acknowledging every step in the right direction.
"People still talk to us about the supposed disappointment of not winning a grand final last year, and whilst everyone wants to win, we didn't view it like that, we viewed it as a milestone," House said.
"That group of players made history for our club as the first team to ever make an A-grade final, and this is a bit the same.
"We spoke to the playing group after the game when we realised Wang had lost and said to them again, at the end of the day, you guys have stepped up again and made history for our club in being the first lot of players to ever sit on top of an A-grade ladder.
"They're just really happy ticking off some little milestones."
After stepping up to the helm of the A-grade side back in 2018, House admits the club hasn't taken a "quick fix" approach to working their way up in the competition over the last six seasons.
"It's been that level of patience and tolerance and working hard with the players and having them see the plan we had," she said.
While retaining their core list from last season, Raiders have also debuted Georgia Way, Ava Koszchitzke, Zali Macklan and Neeve Taylor this season.
"There's a real rich history of the young ones coming through and doing the hard work," House said.
Raiders now face seventh-placed Wodonga, who are also showing plenty of improvement this season.
House admitted she can see similarities between Raiders and the Bulldogs and Hoppers.
"They're probably the two clubs I think are very similar to us," she said.
"They've got these young kids coming through and they're putting the work in. They're competitive and those kids are getting a feel for senior netball and learning how to play the game out."
