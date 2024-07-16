Another home goes up in flames in Deniliquin after recent 'arson'

Another home has been gutted by fire in Deniliquin.
Firefighters were called to a home on Burton Street, near Harfleur Street, on Tuesday morning, July 16.
The brick house was well alight when crews arrived.
The premises, which appeared to be a family home, sustained major damage.
Part of the roof collapsed and photographs show burnt out rooms.
Firefighters said no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire will be investigated.
The incident follows a suspected arson attack that destroyed two homes on Edwardes Street in the Riverina town on July 6.
During that incident, police dragged the occupants of two neighbouring homes to safety about 2.40am.
Flames appeared to have been spared at one property before spreading to the adjoining home.
Both houses and their contents were gutted, with police confirming the fires are suspicious.
Three males were seen nearby before the fire was sparked.
That incident is being investigated by detectives.
