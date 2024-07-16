Business women pitch for 'much-needed cause' at charity showcase

Business showcases, raffles, live entertainment, and networking - all in the name of charity.
Business Women Albury Wodonga's Business Showcase Charity Event will allow eight businesses to share their brand on stage in five-minute presentations next month.
Committee chair Felicity Cahill, owner of Felicity Cahill Makeup Artistry, said money raised for this year's event on August 3 would go towards the Women's Centre for Health and Wellbeing Albury-Wodonga because they "need critical support."
"We listened to our members - who they would like to see us support," she said.
"The women's centre was put forward with an overwhelming vote."
The not-for-profit centre has provided services to women in the Albury-Wodonga community since 1986.
It provides essential health and support services to women including mental health support, sexual and reproductive health services, family violence support, and general well-being programs.
She said supporting women who needed immediate and ongoing support to escape dangerous situations was important.
"The women's centre aids this," she said. "And plays a vital role in the community by raising awareness about domestic violence, advocating for policy changes and providing education.
"We believe supporting women fleeing domestic violence doesn't just assist immediate needs, but it can have long-term benefits.
"By helping these women rebuild their lives, we are breaking cycles and improving their outcome."
She said having the centre as the recipient meant creating a safe conversation within the community.
Women's Centre general manager Marge Nichol said she was thrilled BWAW chose the organisation as their charity of choice.
The funds raised will enable us to help women and children who are domestic and family violence survivors and are in immediate need of financial support to keep them safe," Ms Nichol said.
The charity event raised more than $30,000 last year for the Albury hospital children's ward.
"We have a lot of donations ready to auction off; a target of $10,000 would be ideal," Mrs Cahill said.
The showcases will be pitching their brand to around 100 people.
"We feel this offers a sense of awareness to businesses some didn't know existed, evolving ideas in business and, in turn, growing our local business community," she said.
Speakers will include The Shed, Jade Maree Designs, Property Before Prada, HBS Hair and Beauty, Style Revive, Dying to Help, Core Clinic and Head and Heart Estate Planning.
"There will be all things from the pelvic floor, death and dying, fitness, property and design," she said.
"While hearing from our showcase speakers, we will have raffles, balloon pops and a live auction, as well as a Sweet Charity cocktail available.
Doors will open at 6pm at The Lincoln on the Causeway.
Tickets can be purchased here.
