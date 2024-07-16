Road repair spending plummets, but some North East roads being fixed

While Victorian spending on road resurfacing has plummeted by 81 per cent, some North East locals are relieved "to see some work being done".
Latest figures show road resurfacing spending had dropped from $201.4 million in 2022-23 to $37.6 million in 2023-24.
In May, repairs had dropped from more than 9 million square metres refurbished in 2022-23, to just 343,000 square metres in 2023-24, a 96 per cent decrease.
Walwa resident Robert "Crundle" Newnham, who last November highlighted the woeful state of Shelley Road, said work had been progressing on the road in recent weeks.
"Downer Group are replacing about five kilometres of the mess on Shelley Road, apparently they've done about three," Mr Newnham said.
"But they're only going to do 5km, I don't know what's going to happen with the rest of it.
"It's good and bad, I suppose - it's good that they're doing that 5km stretch, but there's still plenty of Shelley Road that you don't know if they're going to fix it or not at this stage."
In April, Downer Group won a $320 million road maintenance contract with the Department of Transport and Planning over an eight-year term.
The contract began in July to deliver routine maintenance, defect inspections, hazard rectification and emergency response services to more than 1600km of road.
The contract added to the firm's maintenance works on more than 10,000 kilometres of state road across Victoria.
Tawonga resident Albert Heystack, who in April was bemused when he received a spray from a policeman for "driving erratically" as he was swerving to avoid potholes on his commute to Albury, said several sections of the Kiewa Valley Highway had been fixed.
"There's a section, especially where you turn off to Yackandandah, that they've completely redone now, the potholes were fixed," Mr Heystack said.
"Previously, they'd go really bad again in a month, but they've actually resurfaced all of that, sort of dug deep, and they've actually done quite a bit of work, a good job.
"It used to be very stressful at this time of year, because I leave really early and I get home fairly late, so it's totally dark. I used to hit potholes all the time, but it's actually a pretty good drive at the moment."
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, however, said the drop in funding would hurt people already under financial stress because of the state of the roads.
"This government doesn't give a stuff about our roads," Mr Tilley said. "The minister gets up and bangs on about millions of dollars spent here, millions of dollars spent there but go out and drive them.
"Talk to people, truckies, mechanics, tyre outlets - people are struggling with the cost of living but are forced to pay for a new tyre, damaged suspension, broken rims.
"Labor's very own road survey says 91 per cent of our roads are either 'poor or very poor'."
Mr Tilley has previously criticised the government's cap on compensation payments for people whose vehicles were damaged by potholes.
"If they were fair dinkum, they would drop the ridiculous cap on damage to cars caused by our roads and then they would understand what this is costing Victorians," he said.
