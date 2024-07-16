Online Marketplace scam offender claims she was also a naive victim

A woman linked to a Facebook Marketplace scam which saw a person in her 70s deposit cash into her bank account claims she was also a naive victim.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday heard the victim, 73, listed a boat motor for sale on the social media platform on December 17, 2022.
She had an asking price of $2000 and was convinced by a Facebook user to transfer $950 into an account.
The victim was told if she sent $950, that $950 would be sent back along with $2000 for the motor.
The money was sent to Tayla Moorfoot's UBank account the same day.
The cash was never sent back, nor was the $2000.
Wodonga police traced the account back to Moorfoot and checks showed several suspicious transactions.
Police believed there was possibly a pattern of this type of scam occurring using her UBank accounts.
Wodonga Sergeant Brendan Tyrrell said the two accounts were closed two days after police contacted Moorfoot, "raising suspicions as to why so many people were depositing money into her account".
Moorfoot said the account the victim sent the $950 to had been frozen and she had told the bank to send back the money.
But checks showed the account had a balance of zero.
Bank staff confirmed the money had been transferred out.
Lawyer Crystal Caruana said her client had been offered a percentage of the money sent but received "no gain whatsoever".
Magistrate Ian Watkins told Moorfoot that while she may have played a lesser role than the unknown scammers, "you did play an active role in depriving the victim of $950".
"It's the classic story of if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," he said.
"Online fraud is becoming a very prevalent crime and it's happening all too easily."
He gave Moorfoot the opportunity to avoid a conviction on July 16 and adjourned the matter for 12 months, and ordered she be of good behaviour and pay back the $950.
